Chichester man, 35, one of seven convicted for smuggling £18.4 million worth of cocaine into the UK

A Chichester man, aged 35, was one of seven people convicted for smuggling £18.4 million worth of cocaine into the UK, according to the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Alex Fowlie, 35, of The Hornet, Chichester was found guilty for his part in a scheme to smuggle several million pounds worth of cocaine into the country, following a lengthy investigation, which started after a rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) ran aground on Gwynver Beach, Penzance on 13 September 2024.

Peter Williams, 43, Scott Johnston, 38 – both of Havant – and Edwin Yahir Tabora Baca, 33, of Barcelona, Spain, had been pursued by border force officials for 28 miles, after their cocaine-laden boat was spotted off the coast of Newquay, in Cornwall.

Officers suspected the boat had drugs onboard, collected from a larger ship at sea and, when they approached, the RHIB took off – leading to a lengthy pursuit during which the RHIB crew threw packages into the water.

After the RHIB ran aground, each of the men ran off, only to be quickly apprehended by Border Force officers on foot. Six large bales were recovered from the sea, containing around 230kg of powder which specialist analysts identified as high-purity cocaine, according to the NCA.

The investigation was then referred to NCA officers, who identified Fowlie as the man who purchased the boat. After trawling through his phone, they also uncovered audio messages suggesting he started to organise further at-sea drug collections just days after his co-conspirators were arrested. The recordings, dated September 16, Fowlie sent an unidentified contact audio messages advising he could collect up to “one tonne” and claiming that there was “zero f*cking risk”.

He was arrested alongside Bobbie Pearce, 29, of Brentwood; Michael May, 47, of Brentwood; and Terry Willis, 44, of Chelmsford, whose roles included lying in wait on the Cornish coast on 13 September, where they expected the cocaine to be dropped off to them.

All seven men initially denied their crimes; Tabora Baca even claimed to be a tourist, who had accepted an invitation from two strangers to go fishing, but NCA officers recovered messages from his phone discussing the group’s plans and sharing a photo of the cocaine onboard the RHIB.

Faced with overwhelming evidence against them, five of the seven men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import Class A Drugs. May and Johnson, who pleaded not guilty, were found guilty on Monday June 23, following a two-week trial.

NCA Senior Investigating Officer, Barry Vinall, said: “The NCA leads the UK’s fight to combat the illegal drugs trade, working with partners to protect the public.

“This cocaine would have caused really significant harm had it made it onto the streets but thanks to vigilant and determined Border Force officers it will be the drugs that are destroyed, not lives. Together, the NCA and Border Force have ensured that seven pivotal drug importers face justice and that organised criminals won’t make the millions in profit they expected to from this haul.”

Duncan Capps, Senior Director of Border Force Maritime said: "It is the job of Border Force to protecting our border and keeping communities safe. Our officers were fantastic and displayed incredible skill during the 28-mile pursuit, despite the suspects' attempts to get rid of evidence.

"Border Force will continue to work alongside the NCA to prevent dangerous drugs reaching our streets and will ensure criminals caught smuggling face the full force of the law."

All seven men have been remanded in custody to be sentenced at Truro Crown Court on 1 August.