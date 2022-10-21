Banks pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of two-year-old Leo following an investigation by the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit. He appeared at Winchester Crown Court on Friday, October 21 and was sentenced to three years, eight months imprisonment.

Leo had been receiving specialist in-patient and out-patient treatment for head injuries suffered in December 2017, when he was just four weeks old. He died at home in February 2020 as a result.

Sussex Police said Banks, 34, of Gilbert Road, was interviewed by officers in relation to his son’s injuries and admitted to shaking the baby ‘quite vigorously while looking after him during the night.

He told police Leo had been crying hysterically and seemed stressed during a feed, leading to Banks become tired and frustrated. Medical help wasn’t sought until the following morning, when Leo’s mother woke up and realised her son was poorly.

Investigating officer detective constable Owen Watkins said: “This is a heart-breaking case that resulted in the tragic and untimely death of an innocent two-year-old boy.

“Matthew Banks was one of the people trusted to look after and care for Leo, but instead his actions caused injuries that Leo was sadly unable to recover from.

“No sentence will ever change what has happened, but this case serves as a reminder to others that we will fully investigate serious crimes such as this, and will hold those responsible to account.

“I’d like to commend all the family for their strength and courage throughout.”