Chichester man and Horsham boy charged with supplying Class A drugs
Those two are part of the three people charged with supplying drugs in Sussex.
A statement from Sussex Police read: “Two men and a boy, aged 17, have been charged with supplying Class A drugs.
"They have each been charged with supplying crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis in relation to a county lines drugs line.
"Theo Rutter, 18, from Bognor Road, Chichester; Abdillahi Mukhtar, 22 of no fixed address and a 17-year-old boy from Horsham, were arrested at a house in Horsham on 23 October.
"They appeared before Crawley Magistrates Court on 24 October and were remanded to appear at Crown Court on 21 November.”