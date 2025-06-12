Chichester man 'didn't speak to anyone for months', care company says

Photo: Caremark.

A former furniture maker from Chichester didn’t speak to anyone at all ‘for months’, a care company has said, after suffering a second stroke.

Mark, 53, worked as a furniture maker and woodwork professional until he suffered a stroke in 2011 which forced him into early retirement. After that, he lived with and cared for his mother, who had dementia, until she passed away in 2017. After that Mark moved away to live on his own, suffering a second stroke in 2018.

“There were months and months where I didn’t really speak to anybody,” he said “I felt like I did it all on my own, but I was stuck at home a lot, and it made me feel inadequate."

Since Mark could still function in basic ways after his second stroke, experts said no formal support was necessary. It wasn’t until 2023, more than a decade after his stroke, that Mark’s sister convinced him to seek help, and he started accepting regular visits from care providers Caremark.

“I’ve been meeting new people, getting out more. They take me to a day centre now — I do woodwork there and cooking, which I used to love,” he said. “There are people there who’ve had similar experiences to me. It’s nice to talk to them. I still feel a bit lonely sometimes. But I’m more open now. I enjoy the company — being with people with similar interests.”

David Glover, Joint CEO of Caremark, believes stories like Mark’s should be a national wake-up call, saying:

“We must move away from the idea that care only begins when someone can no longer cope. Sometimes, the most transformative thing we can offer isn’t physical help, it’s companionship. It’s noticing someone who’s slipping away and saying, ‘You matter.’ I am sure that there are people in every town in the UK suffering in silence because no one sees loneliness as urgent until it becomes medical.”

As Loneliness Week – June 9 to June 15 – approaches, David is now calling on policymakers, families, and the general public to rethink what “care” really means. Rather than treating support as a last resort, he argues for a preventative approach that sees a few hours of companionship a week as just as valuable, if not more so, than crisis intervention down the line.

David added: “We see it every day — people rediscovering themselves because someone took the time to connect with them. That connection can be life-saving. The truth is, loneliness doesn’t wait for a crisis. So why should we?”