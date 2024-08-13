Chichester man goes viral for helping terminally ill woman tidy her garden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Chichester man is making waves on social media after agreeing to help a terminally ill woman manage her garden, free of charge.

It all comes after Chichester gardener Tony Gainsborough, eager to do some good, asked customers to nominate someone for a free garden clear-up on his social media.

"I was facing my third week of nothing in the diary. It felt like my back was up against the wall,” he said. “When I suddenly thought about all those people on Instagram who go out and help people off their own back. I thought that would make me feel a bit more positive about things. I realised I’ve got the gumption, I’ve got the tools, I’ve got the time to do it, so It makes sense to help people.”

After an overwhelming response, Tony found Bev, who has been terminally ill for the last three years. “As soon as she opened the door and I told her what I was doing I thought ‘yes. I know why I’m doing this now,’” he said. “I was so nervous beforehand. I’d never done it before, and I was sort of battling with my reasons for doing it, but I haven’t felt nervous since because I know it’s going to benefit someone.”

Tony's video has nearly 100,000 views across his social media channels.

A video of the clear-up, produced by Tony, has gone semi-viral on social media, with nearly 100,000 views across TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. Egged on by the positive response, he says he’s turned the idea into a project, and hopes to clear at least one garden a week.

"There was just some part of me that knew I was doing something right and everything time I listen to that part of myself, positive things happen. So I just felt like this was going to do well – I never thought it would go viral – but I wanted it to reach as many people as possible, and create that positive ripple effect, where it makers other people want to do good things.”

Tony’s garden project is also, in part, inspired by his work with The Payback Project: a pay it forward record label determined to put funds into good causes: “Without the label I’m not sure I would have had this idea or the courage to push forward with it. It’s really integral,” Tony said.