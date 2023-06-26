A Chichester man has been found guilty of being involved in a significant drug dealing operation.

Callum Thorn, 25, of Kingsham Road, was found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine, two counts of possessing criminal property, possession with intent to supply a class A drug and possession of an offensive weapon at Swindon Crown Court on Friday (June 23).

He was convicted alongside co-defendant Benjamin Danso-Obeng, 31, of Acorn Way, Hardwicke, Gloucester, who was found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug and possession of criminal property.

They have both been remanded in custody.

Before the trial, Laura Taylor, 33, of Frank Warmin Court, Swindon and Jordan Starr, 35 of Ermin Street, Swindon had pleaded guilty to drugs charges in relation to this case.

Danso-Obeng ran a business importing noodles from Holland which he had been using as a cover for his illegal dealing - storing drugs in Lok and Store, Kembrey Park, Swindon.

A police operation on 9 February secured 5kg of cocaine and heroin, both class A drugs, at the facility - one of the largest quantities ever recovered in Swindon.

Thorn was also found in possession of an extendable baton, a starting pistol and ammunition and had £1,050 cash on him.

A further 1kg cocaine and 500g of heroin were found in a safe at Starr’s home address.

The police operation continued on 5 May 2022, when Thorn was further arrested in connection with possession of £3,500 cash and £8,000 worth of class A drugs.

Detective Chief Inspector Angela Shipp, the senior investigating officer in this case said: “I welcome today’s verdict which has come as a result of a significant operation undertaken by the Serious and Organised Crime Unit in Wiltshire Police.

"I would like to thank the patience and time that the jury spent in hearing the evidence in this case presented.

"Members of the public who undertake jury duties take time out of their busy lives and perform a valuable public service in doing so.

"Criminals such as Callum Thorn and Benjamin Danso-Obeng who deal drugs in our communities cause significant harm and this police operation to disrupt their criminality has taken considerable efforts by the investigation team and for this I would like to thank them for their diligence and hard work.

"We will continue to target serious and organised crime in Wiltshire and pursue those who carry weapons, deal in drugs and exploit vulnerable people.”