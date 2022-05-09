Chichester man running eleven marathons in 2022 to train for Iron man event

Site manager Luke Noble doesn’t like training. In fact, he hates it.

That left him in a strange position when he signed up to take part in the Bolton Ironman. Taking place on July 3, the ultra-triathlon will challenge him to swim 2.4 miles, bike 112 miles and run 26.2 miles: a big challenge, even for an experienced endurance athlete like himself.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To solve his training conundrum, Mr Noble, who was born in Chichester and lived in Bognor for 20 years, signed up for more events. Almost every week in the build-up to the challenge, he’ll be taking on a marathon, a triathlon, a bike ride, or a swim in the hopes that he’ll be in tip-top shape come July.

Ironman Luke Noble

“For some people, training is fun. But you’re expected to train up to thirty hours a week, and I’m trying to have a normal life on top of that.

“Instead, I’ve signed up to do events. I’ve hammered myself with events.”

‘Hammered’ is almost putting it lightly. Alongside eight marathons, he has already completed a daunting two day, 175 mile bike ride from London to Paris.

The £1,000 he hopes to raise will go to Water Aid , a charity which aims to provide clean water to communities in need all over the world. Having supported them for several years, it’s a cause close to Mr Noble’s heart: “The first thing anybody needs is water,” he said. “No water, no life.”