Chichester man to take on National Three Peaks charity challenge in memory of beloved dog

To demonstrate his gratitude to the charity that agreed to take in and rehome his dog, Scribble, Alan Brewer, of Richmond Road, is taking on the National Three Peaks Challenge, which involves climbing the highest mountains in England, Wales and Scotland — all within 24 hours.

The challenge will see Alan trek 26 miles and ascend a total of 3,000 metres in a single day. Beginning in Scotland, he will start by climbing Ben Nevis, before embarking on a six-hour drive to Scafell Pike in the Lake District. After descending England's highest peak, he will travel through the night to Mount Snowdon in Wales and ascend at sunrise.

Alan is excited about undertaking the challenge but does find it 'a bit daunting', especially when anticipating the sleep deprivation from travelling for 24 hours straight.

Alan completing the Yorkshire 3 Peaks Challenge.

However, climbing mountains is not a new adventure for Alan, who successfully completed the Yorkshire Three-Peaks last year, raising £1,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society. Tackling the National Three Peaks — which involves climbing the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales — will be a whole new challenge though, all in the memory of Scribble.

Alan and his wife bought Scribble — a goldendoodle — from a breeder in Wales, but later realised ‘it was essentially a puppy farm’.

Possibly due to this difficult start in life, Scribble had an issue with aggressively guarding food. The couple ‘explored multiple options’, working with various dog trainers and behaviourists to treat the issue, but with a baby boy on the way, they had no choice but to rehome their beloved dog.

Alan said: “We tried to work on it for a long time, and we got to a point where we could manage it if we could control all the variables.

Alan and Scribble.

“So if we knew she wouldn’t get any food then we could always avoid the situation.

“It was just far too risky, and obviously the biggest risk would’ve been biting a baby.

"It was the hardest thing we ever had to do, to voluntarily give up our dog. She was part of our family. We were doing it for the safety and wellbeing of all of us, but actually for her future as well."

Battersea's aim to ‘never turn away a dog or cat in need of help’ meant it was the only charity willing to take Scribble in.

While the couple made a donation when Battersea took Scribble in, they felt it was 'the least they could do'. By undertaking the challenge and donating the funds to the charity, Alan said 'it feels like it’s our bit, returning the favour if you like', and hopes the money can be used to help people facing similar situations.

As he didn’t want to ‘just ask people for money’, Alan has organised a charity quiz and raffle, backed by many ‘fantastic’ local businesses. All proceeds will be donated to Battersea and prizes include tickets to Goodwoof, free MOTs from Everymans Garage and candles from the Sussex Candle Company.

The dog-friendly event takes place on Wednesday, March 2 at Lavant Memorial Hall and starts at 7pm.