Concerns were raised by Birdham Parking Council when the planning committee objected to the plans in September.

There are fears the arrival of parking meters would force motorists to park cars elsewhere, affecting residents and the environment.

The parish council’s statement read: “Birdham Parish Council objects to this application on the grounds that it would have a detrimental displaced parking effect on lanes around the Parish causing problems for residents and have an equally detrimental effect on the environment.”

Chichester Marina

Advertisement Hide Ad

One member of the public also suggested that free parking should be offered to members of Chichester Yacht Club which has been based at the Marina for several years.

Mr Andy Cameron, of Shipton Green Lane, wrote in his objection letter: “I recognise the desire by Premier Marinas who own the land to generate revenue. The marina area has become very popular with the general public who like to walk in the area of use

the boathouse restaurant and bar facilities.

“I also note that bertholders and tenants and people who work in the marina will not be charged. This application ignores members of Chichester Yacht club who have been resident in the marina for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would request that 'free parking' is also offered to Chichester yacht club members. CYC members are not the general public and we also contribute to the natural beauty of the area… Many visitors want to watch and see the yacht racing which in turn will increase the number of people turning up and paying for parking

“I suspect also that people will seek alternative parking arrangements along the very busy main road or places where they will not need to pay.. increasing risk of harm to children, adults and property.”