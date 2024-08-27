Chichester market cross 'restored to former glory' after stolen pennants replaced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester’s market cross as been ‘restored to its former glory’ after several stolen pennants were replaced, a city council spokesperson has said.

The pennants were stolen late last year and plans to source suitable replacements date back to February 2024, when City Council members agreed to investigate and fund potential alternatives.

As of several days ago, all that hard work has come to fruition, with several replacements made of copper sheeting and tubing – made by skilled sign writers – now decorating the top of the cross.

Believed to have been built in 1501, the market cross is an instantly recognisable local landmark, and has been suffered all kinds of damage over the centuries, and it was nearly demolished in the 19th century once it was rendered obsolete by the construction of a large market house on North Street. In 2016, the council oversaw extensive repair works to the cross, including the reinstallation of a stone orb and weather vane.