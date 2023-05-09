Chichester MP Gillian Keegan: 'important things to learn' after Conservatives suffer huge losses at local election

Gillian Keegan has said there are ‘important things we need to learn’ after Conservatives suffered heavy losses during the district council elections last week.

Thousands across the district took to polling stations on Thursday with the night’s results coming in the early afternoon. The Liberal Democrats secured an historic majority on the district council while Tories lost several seats.

Lib Dems: 25 (+14), Conservatives: 5 (-12), IND: 0 (-3), Labour: 0 (-1), Green: 2, Local Alliance: 4 (+2).

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan said the results showed there are ‘important things we need to learn from the results’.

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan

In a statement over the weekend, the she said: "Chichester has been well served by Conservative councillors for nearly thirty years, overseeing some incredible achievements during that time. We've seen a Local Plan advanced to its final stages, with sustainable housing numbers more than 1,000 below original Government plans.

"We've seen many years of some of the highest performing public services in the region, providing vital support to residents during some very challenging times. All this, delivered with a responsible hand on the public purse and strong reserves set aside for a rainy day.

“It's that record the incoming Liberal Democrats will inherit, and all eyes will be on them to see what they do with it by the next election. Until then, I will be very sorry to see some truly excellent Conservative councillors leave us at CDC, and I want to thank each of them for everything they've done for their communities.

"Every election is a time of reflection and it's clear from today that there are some important things we need to learn from the results. At a difficult time for people in Chichester and the rest of the country, our focus now needs to be on delivering in the areas we know are your local and national priorities."

Councillor for Harbour Villages Adrian Moss said: “We had some extraordinary candidates of all ages who have got elected on the back of residents wanting real change. That’s what they were looking for and that’s what we will endeavour to deliver.”