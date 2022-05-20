Chichester MP greets students who headed to parliament to try and save red squirrels

Students from both Midhurst and London made their visit to parliament on Tuesday, May 17 to visit Chichester MP Gillian Keegan and present a petition to her.
One of the student’s grandparents, former Chichester MP Anthony Nelson, was also there for support
Mr Nelson’s granddaughter Cosima, was one of the students who visited parliament, hoping for to get government action to support the conservation of the indigenous red squirrels.
She decided to start a petition to call for more government action for grey squirrel population control as well as more broadleaf and coniferous trees which are more friendly to the red squirrels.
Cosima and the rest of the group amassed wide support and collected 480 signatures.
They then presented their petition to MP Gillian Keegan who promised to represent the students and their concerns to government.