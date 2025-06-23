Chichester Museum celebrates 'huge achievement' after being awarded full accreditation

Chichester's Novium Museum.

Staff and volunteers at Chichester’s Novium Museum are celebrating ‘a huge achievement’ after the facility was awarded full accreditation by Arts Council England.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news broke on The Novium Museum’s Facebook page on Monday, June 23, following a lengthy resubmission process.

The award represents a huge achievement for the team, recognising their hard-work and signposting to visitors that the museum is professionally-run and collections well-cared for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The accreditation process involves a comprehensive review of everything from our policies and plans to access, audience development, our learning programme, and visitor feedback,” a museum spokesperson said.

“It provides a framework for ethical and sustainable practice, supports forward planning, and ensures that museums are accountable and trusted by the public and funders alike. Achieving full accreditation helps us grow, advocate for our work, and unlock new opportunities.”

First opened in 2012 and located on Tower Street, the Novium Museum stretches over three floors and contains well over 350,000 objects of local geographical, archaeological and social interest/ To find out more, visit https://www.thenovium.org.uk/.