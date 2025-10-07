Chichester museum welcomes major archaeological collection from Medmerry project

The Novium Museum has received a fascinating new collection of archaeological material from Archaeology South-East, following excavations linked to the Medmerry Managed Realignment scheme.

The large-scale coastal project, carried out between 2010 and 2013, was the biggest flood risk management scheme in Europe at the time. Led by the Environment Agency, it reshaped part of the open shoreline near Selsey to better protect one of the most vulnerable stretches of coastline in south-east England.

Excavations uncovered a rich record of human activity stretching across thousands of years. Among the standout finds were Early to Middle Bronze Age burnt mounds and a Middle Bronze Age settlement. Wooden woven structures were also found, believed to date from the Anglo-Saxon period and possibly representing ancient boundary features.

Archaeologists discovered a substantial 13th to 14th century wooden fish weir, preserved in estuarine silts, which sheds light on medieval fishing practices. More recent layers revealed evidence of the area’s use as an air-to-ground practice range during the Second World War and into the Cold War era.

Archaeological finds from the Medmerry Managed Realignment project, now part of The Novium Museum’s collection.

In total, the deposition includes 11 boxes of metalwork, 26 paper archive boxes and the equivalent of 92 bulk boxes of artefacts.

Now that the collection has been officially transferred, museum staff and volunteers will begin cataloguing the material into The Novium’s collections management system.

Once processed, the archive will be preserved for the long term and made accessible for future study and research.