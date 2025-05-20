The West Sussex city of Chichester has been named in the British Daily newspaper’s list for the ‘happiest’ places to live.

Chichester is known for its historically rich detail, which makes the city a remarkable destination to live and visit.

Now, it’s been recognised by The Guardian in their South section as one of the ‘happiest’ places to live in Britain.

The Guardian used factors such as access to nature, healthcare, and local infrastructure to identify the happiest places for its readers. Data on travel times to GPs and hospitals, air quality, and broadband speeds were included, along with public transport reach and crime rates.

Cultural and community amenities such as cinemas, theatres, pubs, and libraries were given weight in their list.

A quote from the entry for Chichester read: “Bounded by the South Downs and the sea, Chichester’s medieval graces have escaped the commuter belt blight because the 90-minute train journey puts it just out of range of London.

"Dominating the city centre is the 11th-century cathedral with world-class choristers and art by Marc Chagall, John Piper and Elizabeth Frink mingling with Anglo-Saxon reliefs and medieval vaulting…

"However you like to spend your spare time, you will find something to do in Chichester. There’s a weekly street market in the city centre selling local produce and crafts, which is a happy place to potter.

"Chichester Festival theatre launches new works into the West End and beyond and has a stream of plays, comedy and family entertainment. And you have the great outdoors on your doorstep.”

The article also mentioned some areas they recommended for home buyers looking to home to Chi.

The feature recommended a range of property options to suit various budgets: A two-bedroom cottage in central Pallant costs around £800, Victorian terrace in Whyke.

On the more affordable end, the Manhood Peninsula offers two-bed inland properties starting from about £300,000, though prices can soar to as much as £4 million in sought-after West Wittering.

For buyers with tighter budgets, the estates inside the south-eastern ring road may offer a more accessible entry point, with ex-council semi-detached properties starting at around £250,000.