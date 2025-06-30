Chichester: new business coming to East Street, and it's 'not a coffee shop'
On East Street in Chichester, a new business is set to open up soon on the high street.
Signs have appeared on an empty unit on the West Sussex city of Chichester, announcing that a new business is setting up shop.
However, they have assured locals that it is not a ‘cafe.’
The signs read: “Business opening soon… it’s not a coffee shop. But don’t worry, we’ll still offer you a coffee!”
What would you like to see come to the high street?
Updates to follow.
