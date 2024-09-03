Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A new menswear clothing shop has opened it’s doors in the city-centre of Chichester.

Previously, the space was used for The Mountain Warehouse store in Chichester, which has recently relocated to East Street. In its place, a menswear company by the name of Brook Taverner has come to the West Sussex city.