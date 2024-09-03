Chichester: New clothing shop opens in North Street

A new menswear clothing shop has opened it’s doors in the city-centre of Chichester.

Brook Taverner has officially opened in North Street, Chichester.

Previously, the space was used for The Mountain Warehouse store in Chichester, which has recently relocated to East Street. In its place, a menswear company by the name of Brook Taverner has come to the West Sussex city.

It’s the menswear company’s thirteenth store. Established in 1912, Brook Taverner describe themselves as ‘impeccable British style’ and has over 50,000 five-star reviews online.

