Chichester: New shop coming to North Street

Published 10th Jul 2025, 11:27 BST
Signs have appeared, and work is underway for a new shop coming to the West Sussex city of Chichester this month.

On 19 North Street, a new shop is set to come to the high street.

ProCook is set to open its doors at the former Holland and Barrett site this month.

Signs on the shop front read: “Exciting news, Chichester. Celebrate our opening event… Opening July.”

A new shop is coming to North Street in Chichester this month.

ProCook is a British kitchenware company known for its sleek, in-house designed cookware, tableware, and kitchen accessories.

Founded in the Cotswolds, it has grown into a nationwide brand with over 60 stores and a thriving online presence.

The signs also said that they are currently recruiting staff members. People can apply by using the QR code on the shop front, or by emailing [email protected].

