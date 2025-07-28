Chichester: New shop on North Street set to open
A new kitchenware and cookware shop will be opening on North Street in Chichester.
ProCook will be opening a new store in Chichester on Friday, August 1, promising an exceptional shopping experience for home chefs and culinary enthusiasts alike.
The new location will showcase ProCook’s extensive range of premium cookware, tableware, electrical appliances, and innovative kitchen gadgets. To mark the launch, the opening weekend will feature exclusive in-store discounts, special product offers, and complimentary goodie bags for early visitors.
This new store represents the brand’s latest expansion, allowing Chichesrter’s food lovers to explore ProCook’s high-quality products in person.
