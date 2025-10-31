Chichester: new shop opens in South Street

A new carpet store has opened in the city of Chichester, West Sussex.

A new Carpet 1st store has opened in Chichester this October, expanding the company’s presence across West Sussex. Established in 1971, Carpet 1st has provided expert flooring solutions to homes and businesses in the region for more than 50 years.

The company is known for combining quality, service and value, with experienced staff offering expert advice and assistance. Its head office and main storage facility are located on Quarry Lane in Chichester. From there, deliveries and despatches of carpets and other flooring materials are co-ordinated, along with the daily cutting and planning work for the fitting team.

Alongside the new Chichester location, Carpet 1st also operates two retail outlets at Rumbolds Hill in Midhurst and 40 High Street in Emsworth.

Carpet 1st is a member of The Metro Group, an association of more than 200 independent flooring retailers across the UK. With combined retail sales exceeding £80 million, the group provides members with competitive pricing and access to exclusive product ranges from leading and specialist manufacturers.