Chichester has seen a lot of exciting new openings recently, bringing fresh energy to the city centre. From great places to eat and drink to new shops and spots to explore, there’s plenty to check out.
Here are some of the latest arrivals in the West Sussex city.
1. New places in Chichester
New places in Chichester Photo: Henry Bryant
2. Slim Chickens
Slim Chickens opened on the high street last week. Find it on East Street, next to Eastgate Square. Photo: Henry Bryant
3. Chichester: New shops and restaurants that have opened in the West Sussex city
The Ghost at the Feast is a fantastic food hall that recently opened in Chichester. Find it at the top of North Street for unique tastes and a nice bar upstairs. Photo: Sussex World
4. New shops and restaurants that have opened in Chichester
Vinegar Hill opened in November 2024 on North Street. It's a charming home retail story with some fantastic items. Photo: Sussex World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.