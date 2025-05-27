Chichester: New shops and restaurants that have opened in the West Sussex city

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 27th May 2025, 13:50 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 14:04 BST
Here are some of the new additions that we’ve seen recently on the Chichester high street.

Chichester has seen a lot of exciting new openings recently, bringing fresh energy to the city centre. From great places to eat and drink to new shops and spots to explore, there’s plenty to check out.

Here are some of the latest arrivals in the West Sussex city.

New places in Chichester

New places in Chichester

New places in Chichester

Slim Chickens opened on the high street last week. Find it on East Street, next to Eastgate Square.

Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened on the high street last week. Find it on East Street, next to Eastgate Square.

The Ghost at the Feast is a fantastic food hall that recently opened in Chichester. Find it at the top of North Street for unique tastes and a nice bar upstairs.

Chichester: New shops and restaurants that have opened in the West Sussex city

The Ghost at the Feast is a fantastic food hall that recently opened in Chichester. Find it at the top of North Street for unique tastes and a nice bar upstairs.

Vinegar Hill opened in November 2024 on North Street. It's a charming home retail story with some fantastic items.

New shops and restaurants that have opened in Chichester

Vinegar Hill opened in November 2024 on North Street. It's a charming home retail story with some fantastic items.

