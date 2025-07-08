Chichester nursery children captivated by immersive theatre experience

By Nikki Jeffery
Published 8th Jul 2025, 12:44 BST
Children at St Richard’s Nursery in Chichester have been treated to a magical week of immersive theatre, thanks to a visit from new theatre company Quill and (Th)ink.

The creative trio behind the company – Tilleri Duffy-Griffiths, Jessica Grace Woolridge, and Rosa Horrocks – are recent acting course graduates from the University of Chichester, stepping into their first professional venture beyond university life.

Throughout the week, they’ve brought the characters Robin, Duck, and Squirrel to life through interactive storytelling, singing, and creative workshops.

The children have been enthralled by the unfolding adventures and look forward eagerly to each new day.

St Richard's Nursery children

Nursery manager Diane Wynne praised the impact of the visit: “Drama sparks the imagination of young children and allows them the freedom to be whoever they want to be. It builds confidence, supports communication skills, and encourages collaboration through play.

"Watching the children immerse themselves so fully in these stories has been truly heart-warming.”

The experience has not only brought joy and excitement to the nursery but also demonstrated the powerful role of the arts in early years education.

