Chichester nursery children captivated by immersive theatre experience
The creative trio behind the company – Tilleri Duffy-Griffiths, Jessica Grace Woolridge, and Rosa Horrocks – are recent acting course graduates from the University of Chichester, stepping into their first professional venture beyond university life.
Throughout the week, they’ve brought the characters Robin, Duck, and Squirrel to life through interactive storytelling, singing, and creative workshops.
The children have been enthralled by the unfolding adventures and look forward eagerly to each new day.
Nursery manager Diane Wynne praised the impact of the visit: “Drama sparks the imagination of young children and allows them the freedom to be whoever they want to be. It builds confidence, supports communication skills, and encourages collaboration through play.
"Watching the children immerse themselves so fully in these stories has been truly heart-warming.”
The experience has not only brought joy and excitement to the nursery but also demonstrated the powerful role of the arts in early years education.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.