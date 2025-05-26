Chichester on a budget: best under £5 days out this half term for kids

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 26th May 2025, 11:28 BST
With half term underway, here’s some of our top picks for days out.

Looking for fun things to do in and around Chichester this half term without spending a fortune? Whether you’re entertaining the kids or just fancy a low-cost day out, there are plenty of brilliant options that won’t break the bank.

From free museums and scenic walks to hands-on science and local history, here are nine great ideas for under £5 per person – or completely free.

Discover 9 budget-friendly family days out around Chichester this half term — all under £5 and packed with fun, nature, and history!

1. Chichester BIV.jpg

Discover 9 budget-friendly family days out around Chichester this half term — all under £5 and packed with fun, nature, and history! Photo: Henry Bryant

Free to explore; optional ferry rides from West Itchenor cost around £3. Enjoy coastal walks, birdwatching, and the natural beauty of this area of Outstanding natural beauty.

2. Chichester Harbour

Free to explore; optional ferry rides from West Itchenor cost around £3. Enjoy coastal walks, birdwatching, and the natural beauty of this area of Outstanding natural beauty. Photo: Google

The South Downs Planetarium offers engaging shows about the wonders of space, with tickets priced at £6 for children aged 6 to 16 and £8 for adults. It’s a great way to spark curiosity about the universe. Whilst one pound over the five-pound cap we put on this article, the experience is certainly worthy of making this list.

3. South Downs Planetarium

The South Downs Planetarium offers engaging shows about the wonders of space, with tickets priced at £6 for children aged 6 to 16 and £8 for adults. It’s a great way to spark curiosity about the universe. Whilst one pound over the five-pound cap we put on this article, the experience is certainly worthy of making this list. Photo: Gary Shipton

Free general admission; special exhibitions may charge (e.g. £3 for children). Explore Chichester's rich history, including Roman artifacts and the remains of a Roman bathhouse.

4. The Novium Museum

Free general admission; special exhibitions may charge (e.g. £3 for children). Explore Chichester's rich history, including Roman artifacts and the remains of a Roman bathhouse. Photo: Contributed

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice