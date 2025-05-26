Chichester on a budget: best under £5 days out this half term for kids

Looking for fun things to do in and around Chichester this half term without spending a fortune? Whether you’re entertaining the kids or just fancy a low-cost day out, there are plenty of brilliant options that won’t break the bank.
From free museums and scenic walks to hands-on science and local history, here are nine great ideas for under £5 per person – or completely free.
1. Chichester BIV.jpg
Discover 9 budget-friendly family days out around Chichester this half term — all under £5 and packed with fun, nature, and history! Photo: Henry Bryant
2. Chichester Harbour
Free to explore; optional ferry rides from West Itchenor cost around £3. Enjoy coastal walks, birdwatching, and the natural beauty of this area of Outstanding natural beauty. Photo: Google
3. South Downs Planetarium
The South Downs Planetarium offers engaging shows about the wonders of space, with tickets priced at £6 for children aged 6 to 16 and £8 for adults. It’s a great way to spark curiosity about the universe. Whilst one pound over the five-pound cap we put on this article, the experience is certainly worthy of making this list. Photo: Gary Shipton
4. The Novium Museum
Free general admission; special exhibitions may charge (e.g. £3 for children). Explore Chichester's rich history, including Roman artifacts and the remains of a Roman bathhouse. Photo: Contributed
