Chichester Park Hotel to be sold amidst rumours it will be used to house asylum seekers

As many as 45 jobs could be on the line, a member of staff has said, after it was announced that the Chichester Park Hotel is set to change hands – all amidst rumours that the hotel will be used to house asylum seekers.

A spokesperson confirmed rumours of the sale earlier this week, telling Sussex World that the hotel will no longer be accepting guests as of September 26.

"The only thing for now we have been advised that the hotel has been leased or given to a company who will have their own long term guests,” they said.

"Staff were told in meeting last Friday that the way hotel runs its operation will also be changing dramatically and some or no staff will be needed.”

The Chichester Park Hotel. Photo. Google maps.

The news has led to concerns that Chichester could lose a large and important local asset, with the hotel’s gym, swimming pool and venue facilities no loner available for use.

Chichester District Councillor Henry Potter (Conservative) said he has been in touch with several constituents with worries about the sale. “The people that have written to me because they’re worried about losing somewhere to go to eat and the bar facilities there. There’s a huge number of wakes which take place there, since the crematorium is around the corner. The whole community is going to suffer in the long term. And what about Goodwood events? Places like the Park Hotel are essential.”

Staff have also been in touch to express concern about losing their jobs. One staff member, who wished to remain anonymous, said staff were called to an emergency meeting last Thursday, where they were told the hotel would be sold on to another company.

“They’ve asked us to cancel all the bookings. That’s 1,000 bookings to get through. That’s all the Christmas parties, all the Christmas packages. Everything, basically,” they said.

“We don’t have many hotels like this in Chichester, it brings so much to the city, and it’s just so gutting to lose it. We deal with Goodwood, Rolls Royce, the Rotary Club, the Harbour. You name it, we’ve worked with them.

”There should have been consultation about a changeover of this size. I’m worried about my colleagues, people who are going to lose their jobs, I’m worried about the city I live in.”

The complaints come alongside unconfirmed rumours that the Chichester Park Hotel will be used to house asylum seekers and refugees once the sale is up. Social media sites like Facebook are awash with concerns about who the asylum seekers might be, how their presence might impact the city, and how many will be accepted.

Sussex World has put these concerns to MP Gillian Keegan, who has not responded, West Sussex County Council and the District Council, both of which have declined to comment, and the Home Office, which issued the following statement: "We have been clear that the use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable – there are currently more than 51,000 asylum seekers in hotels costing the UK taxpayer £6 million a day.