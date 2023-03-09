The following planning applications have been submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between March 1 to March 8, 2023.

Appledram

AP/23/00326/DOM: Dell View Cottage, 99 Birdham Road. Demolition of detached garage and erection of new detached garage.

Birdham

BI/23/00520/DOM: Hawkesbury Cottage, Alandale Road. Installation of 24 solar panels comprising an area of 46.9m2.

Chichester

CC/23/00054/DOM: Park View, 52 Broyle Road. Single-storey rear extension.

CC/23/00123/DOM: 9 Willowbed Avenue. Two-storey side extension.

CC/23/00213/LBC: Northgate House, 38 North Street. Removal of existing smoke vent and roof light at the rear of the property, to be replaced with 2 no conservation roof lights. Addition of solar panels on the south facing slopes at the rear of the property. Maintenance work on existing roof including roof tiles and associated lead work.

CC/23/00367/DOM: 115 Oving Road. Dropped kerb to allow vehicle access to park in a driveway in the front garden.

CC/23/00380/DOM: 30 Hannah Square. Single-storey rear extension with flat roof and existing porch roof to be extended either side to form canopy.

CC/23/00476/ADV: Boots Opticians 76 to 77, North Street. 1 no non illuminated Boots Opticians text and logo (sign A) and 1 no non illuminated store address no 76 to 77 (sign B).

CC/23/00514/TPA: Wellington Grange, Broyle Road. Prune back by up to 1.5m to allow clearance on south sector on 1 no lime tree (T1) within Group, G1, subject to 06/00025/TPO.

CC/23/00521/TPA: Havenstoke Park, Connolly Way. Reduce main lateral limb by approx 4m on south east sector on 1 no common walnut tree (quoted as T46) within Group, G1 subject to CC/08/00021/TPO.

East Wittering and Bracklesham

EWB/23/00190/DOM: The Merrows, Tamarisk Walk, East Wittering. First floor garage extension, enlargement of existing balcony and alterations to existing property.

Ebernoe

SDNP/23/00440/LIS: Butcherland Farm, Ebernoe Road, Balls Cross. Replacement of existing PVCu windows (10 no) and doors (3 no).

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/23/00733/TCA: 3 Station Road, Elsted. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 25 to 30 per cent on 1 no sycamore tree (T1). Crown lift by up to 1m (above ground level) on 1 no bur oak tree (T2) and 1 no common hawthorn tree (T3).

Fishbourne

FB/23/00011/DOM: 9 Halfrey Road. Change use of garage to habitable accommodation to include window to front elevation, pitch roof and associated works.

FB/23/00373/LBC: 56 Fishbourne Road, West Fishbourne. Re point front of house (south elevation) and repair wooden canopy porch.

FB/23/00390/DOM: 20 Mosse Gardens. Proposed single-storey rear extension and revised fenestration.

Fittleworth

SDNP/23/00525/TCA: Journey’s End, St Mary’s Drive. Notification of intention to reduce height by 2 to 3m on 1 no hazel clump (T1). Remove 1 no branch on south-east sector (overhanging neighbours garden) and crown thin south-west sector by 30 per cent on 1 no elder tree (T2). Coppice down to 1m on 1 no field maple tree (T3). Crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) on 1 no Copper Beech tree (T4).

Graffham

SDNP/23/00787/TCA: New Homes Of Rest, Graffham Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no ash tree (T1) and crown reduce by 20 per cent on 1 no ash tree (T2).

Harting

SDNP/23/00455/TPO: Manor House, North Lane, South Harting. Reduce 4 no lowest branches on eastern sector (over roadside) by up to 2m on 1 no beech tree (T1) subject to HT/91/00569/TPO.

SDNP/23/00772/LIS: Cobblers Cottage, The Street To Tipper Lane, South Harting. Internal alterations including reconfiguration of utility to create accessible downstairs w/c, reconfiguration of first floor bathroom including removal of partition wall and installation of partition wall to create additional bedroom by broadening existing door aperture.

Kirdford

SDNP/23/00143/FUL: The Old Coach House, Hawkhurst Court. Addition of lean-to storage unit at rear of existing stable block, installation of new rainwater harvesting system, replacement of existing 5-bar gate with new solid gates and making good hard surfacing in and around the stable yard.

SDNP/23/00769/LDE: Standgates Bungalow, Linfold Road, Strood Green. Existing lawful development certificate seeking to establish that Standgates Bungalow has been occupied by a person/s not employed in agriculture, in breach of condition 1 imposed on permission KD/1/61, for a period well in excess of 10 years and is therefore immune from enforcement action and comprises an unrestricted dwelling in the countryside.

Lodsworth

SDNP/23/00540/LDE: Land adjacent to Hazelnut Cottage, The Street. Existing lawful development certificate for the use of paddock north-east of Hazelnut Cottage as garden land in connection with Hazelnut Cottage for at least the past 10 years continuously.

Lurgashall

SDNP/23/00266/FUL: Maverick Farm, Blind Lane. Erection of 1 no wooden barn.

Lynchmere

LM/23/00519/DOM: Oakleigh, 13 Hammer Lane, Hammer Haslemere. Part retrospective erection of a detached single-storey outbuilding in rear garden.

Midhurst

SDNP/23/00508/HOUS: 12 Guillards Oak. Ground floor rear and side extension. First floor extension with skylight. Replacement porchSDNP/23/00586/TPO: Land south-west of 16 Goodwood Close. Height reduce by 2m and reduce all sectors by 0.5m on 1 no oak tree (quoted as T1) within Woodland, W1 subject to MI/82/01100/TPO.

SDNP/23/00737/TPO: 7 Heathfield Park. Crown reduce by 4m (all round) and crown raise by up to 4m (above ground level) on 1 no Robinia tree (T1) within Area, A1 subject to MI/64/00670/TPO.

North Mundham

NM/23/00235/TCA: Waterside, Runcton Lane, Runcton. Notification of intention to fell 1 no London Plane tree (quoted as 1). Reduce south and west sectors by 2m and crown thin by 10 per cent on 1 no lime tree (quoted as 2). Reduce height by 1.5m and south, west and east sectors by approx 1.5m and crown thin by 15 per cent on 1 no flowering cherry tree (quoted as 3). Reduce height by 1.5m and west (overhanging footpath), south and east sectors by 2m and crown thin by 20 per cent on 1 no hawthorn tree (quoted as 5) and 1 no flowering cherry tree (quoted a 4).

Plaistow and Ifold

PS/23/00109/DOM: 6 Council Cottages, Nuthatch, Shillinglee Road, Plaistow. Proposed single-storey rear extension, two-storey side extension and loft conversion.

PS/23/00285/FUL: Haymans Farm, Shillinglee Road, Plaistow. Change of use of barn to workshop and learning centre associated with existing horticultural and agricultural farm with various alterations including timber cladding and changes and additions to fenestration on all elevations, installation of 4 no roof lights on north elevation, enclosing of lean-to on south elevation and installation of wood stove flu on roof of south elevation.

Rogate

SDNP/23/00441/HOUS: Little Durford, Durford Wood. Replacement greenhouse.

Selsey

SY/23/00501/DOM: The Elms, Rectory Lane. Retrospective application for the construction of concrete base, erection of summer house/garden store and the installation of a sceptic tank.

SY/23/00513/ADJ: Land Off The Coast Of West Sussex Rampion 2 Proposals for an offshore wind farm notice pursuant to section 42 of the planning act 2008 – amendment to onshore cable route.

SY/23/00531/DOM: 23 Canadian Crescent. Change use of loft space to habitable accommodation and associated works. Single-storey side extension to house and home office extension to rear of detached garage.

Sidlesham

SI/22/03095/FUL: Woodlands, Keynor Lane. Change of use of part of the site for stationing of 5 no caravans for use as ancillary horticultural worker accommodation and their storage off season.

SI/23/00431/FUL: Land At Oakview, Fletchers Lane. Erection of L-shaped stable block.

Singleton

SDNP/23/00712/TCA: Sunnyhurst, Paddock Lane. Notification of intention to fell 2 no unknown trees (quoted as 1 and 2).

Southbourne

SB/23/00148/DOM: 11 Hartland Court. Partial conversion of garage into a utility room and wc new single-storey rear extension to create an open plan kitchen/dining room, new loft conversion to create an additional bedroom and ensuite.

Tillington

SDNP/23/00825/LIS: 5 Park Terrace. Re-roofing works. Replacement and alteration of modern window and reconfiguration of ground floor layout.

Westbourne

WE/23/00366/TCA: The Medlars, Whitechimney Row. Notification of intention to crown lift to 3m (above ground level) on the western sector (roadside) and height reduce by 0.8m on 4 no yew trees (T1, T2, T3 and T4) and fell 1 no Douglas fir tree (T5).

Wisborough Green

SDNP/23/00570/FUL: Old Smithy, Land South of Old Spencers, Crimbourne Lane. Change of use and extension of existing outbuilding 'Old Smithy' to provide ancillary accommodation to 'Old Spencers'.

WR/23/00333/DOM: Farnfold, Billingshurst Road. Proposed two-storey extension on west elevation, canopy with pitched roof on south elevation, change of use of existing garage to create habitable accommodation with pitched roof over existing garage and annexe, with various alterations including changes to fenestration. New detached double garage and timber framed gazebo. Creation of new access from Glebe Way with drop kerb and closing off of existing entrance from Billingshurst Road with a hedge.

