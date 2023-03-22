The following planning applications have been submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between March 8 to March 15, 2023.

Birdham

BI/23/00241/ELD: Kelly’s Farm, Bell Lane, Birdham. Lawful Development Certificate for the existing use of Building A as workshop/units (Class E(g).

Bosham

BO/22/03237/DOM: 16 Marcuse Fields. Single-storey rear extension. OS grid ref 480482/104537.

BO/23/00587/TCA: Corner Cottage, High Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no cherry tree (T1). OS grid ref 480536/103864.

Chichester

CC/23/00395/DOM: 70 Oving Road. Proposed dropped kerb, remove front boundary wall, construction of a wall to the front east boundary and a driveway. OS grid ref 487327/104917.

CC/23/00420/FUL: 42 South Street. Change of use of 1st floor from offices to additional seating area associated with the existing A3 restaurant use at ground floor and associated internal layout changes at ground floor and installation of kitchen extract system. OS grid ref 486035/104545.

CC/23/00527/DOM: 22 Orchard Avenue. Replacement of 5 no existing rotten timber windows with new timber windows. OS grid ref 485876/105280.

CC/23/00538/PA16A: Footpath Adjacent To Substation, off Leigh Road. Installation of 20m streetpole with antennae and transmission dishes, ground based apparatus including four associated cabinets and ancillary equipment. OS grid ref 485551/104197.

CC/23/00549/TPA: 5 Stanton Drive. Fell 1 no sycamore tree (quoted as T1) within Woodland, W1 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO. OS grid ref 485994/107155.

Cocking

SDNP/23/00790/FUL: The Old Dairy, Middlefield Lane. Retrospective change of use from agricultural courtyard to ancillary outdoor sitting area associated with café use of adjacent building.

Compton

SDNP/23/00939/APNB: Hundred Acres Farm, Hundred Acres. Agricultural grainstore.

Donnington

D/23/00535/DOM: 3 Ferry Drive. Single-storey ground floor rear extension. OS grid ref 485700/103139.

Earnley

E/23/00117/FUL: Cheraw Nursery, 134 Almodington Lane, Almodington. Demolition of 2 no outbuildings and existing stables and erection of 1 no dwelling. OS grid ref 482257/97392.

Easebourne

SDNP/23/00306/TCA: Soutars Farm, Easebourne Street. Notification of intention to fell 4 no conifer tree (T1, T3, T4 & T7), reduce height by up to 11m and reduce widths by up to 2m on 1 no bay tree (T2), reduce height by approx 7.5m and reduce widths by up to 1m on 1 no holly tree (T5) and reduce height by approx 15m on 1 no eucalyptus tree (T6).

East Lavington

SDNP/23/00653/HOUS: Flint Cottage, Norwood Lane South. Increase size of existing side extension on southern elevation with increased roof height, extend existing rear dormer on eastern elevation and remove 1 no existing chimney.

SDNP/23/00909/FUL: Little Bury, Norwood Lane. Change of use of redundant agricultural building to holiday let.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/23/00937/HOUS: Spitfire Cottage, 11 Hillview. Single-storey extension to the north of the property.

Fernhurst

SDNP/23/00001/HOUS: Highlands, Fridays Hill. New home office/summer house and pool (retrospective).

SDNP/23/00567/LIS: Hurst Lodge, 5 Verdley Place. Replacement timber windows on southern elevation.

SDNP/23/00582/HOUS: Hurst Lodge, 5 Verdley Place. Retention of 2 no rooflights, guttering, fascias. Change to internal layout of extension permitted under 00/00696/DOM.

SDNP/23/00583/LIS: Hurst Lodge, 5 Verdley Place. Retention of 2 no rooflights, guttering, fascias. Change to internal layout of extension permitted under 00/00695/LBC.

Fishbourne

FB/23/00557/PA1A: Braemar, 120 Blackboy Lane. Single-storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension – 5.2m (b) maximum height – 3.5m (c) height of eaves – 2.9m. OS grid ref 483423/105473.

Fittleworth

SDNP/23/00564/TCA: St Mary's Cottage, St Mary's Drive. Notification of intention to trim 2 no branches on western sector by up to 1m on 1 no Fern Pine.

SDNP/23/00956/TCA: Ivy House, Upper Street. Notification of intention to reduce all sectors by up to 5m on 1 no hazel tree (T1) and fell 1 no holly tree (T2).

Heyshott

SDNP/23/00702/CND: 5 Leggs Lane. The erection of a 3 bay garage following the removal of an existing garage building – variation of condition 2 of householder permission to SDNP/21/05471/HOUS – make changes to the first floor to include a bathroom and bedroom/study area.

Lodsworth

SDNP/23/00901/PNTEL: Land Near The Workshop. Regulation 5 notification under the Electronic Communications Code regulation 2003 (as amended) to install fixed line broadband electronic communications apparatus (1 x 10 metre pole).

SDNP/23/00246/HOUS: Strawberry Fields, The Street. Single-storey rear extension. New French doors in place of window.

SDNP/23/00662/HOUS: Strawberry Fields, The Street. Proposed new opening in front boundary wall and installation of new gate.

Loxwood

LX/23/00428/ELD: Beech Farm, Roundstreet Common, Wisborough Green. Certificate of Lawfulness for operational development comprising the laying of hardstanding for use as parking area, siting of portacabin for use as toilet facilities, and erection of building used as observers stand relating to outdoor sand school, alongside the continued material change of use of buildings and land for equestrian use. OS grid ref 504917/128822.

Lurgashall

SDNP/23/00847/LDE: Sods Farm, High Hamstead Lane. Existing lawful developement – occupation of dwelling without compliance with an agriculture occupancy condition.

SDNP/23/00899/OHL: Land South East of Dial Green House, Dial Green Lane. Consent under Section 37 of the Electricity Act 1989 – upgrade 3 spans of existing 11 kV Overhead Line (OHL) to 3-phase. Requiring a 3rd line to be added to the existing 2-line power supply.

Midhurst

SDNP/23/00729/LDP: 7 Bourne Way. Proposed lawful development for single-storey rear extension to replace the existing conservatory.

SDNP/23/00914/TPO: 19 Heatherwood. Fell 1 no oak tree (quoted as T1) and 1 no variegated holly tree (quoted as T2) both within Area, A1 subject to MI/59/00668/TPO.

SDNP/23/00924/TCA: Sainsbury's Supermarkets Ltd, White City. Notification of intention to fell 1 no hedge (G1) and 3 no beech trees (TG1).

SDNP/23/00121/HOUS: 8 Heathfield Gardens. 1 no dormer window with a pitched tiled roof, cladded sides and a uPVC triple-glazed window.

SDNP/23/00734/TPO: Pooh Corner, 1 Park Crescent. Pollard down to 8m (above ground level), reduce all sectors by 6m and remove epicormic growth from the base of tree on 1 no. Lime tree (T1) subject to MI/82/00678/TPO.

Oving

O/23/00188/FUL: Land Off Longacre Way, Chichester. Erection of apartment building (87 units), including Class E floor space, with associated car parking, bike stores, landscaping and utilising existing access. OS grid ref 488103/105300.

Petworth

SDNP/23/00488/LIS: Swan House, Saddlers Row. Internal alterations to allow for ground floor areas use as office space and re-opening of extrenal plant room door.

SDNP/23/00816/HOUS: 12 Sheepdown Close. Proposed infill of walkway, replacement of rear kitchen window with bi fold door and internal alterations.

Plaistow and Ifold

PS/23/00398/DOM: Rumbolds Cottage, The Street, Plaistow. Construction of single-storey extension. OS grid ref 500343/130295.

Rogate

SDNP/23/00942/TCA: Old Orchard. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 40 per cent and crown thin by 50 per cent (around telephone wire) on 1 no yew tree (quoted as T1).

SDNP/23/00872/HOUS: Coldharbour Park Farm, London Road, Rake. Construction of a conservatory on north elevation of main dwelling.

Sidlesham

SI/23/00456/FUL: Willow & Deanhome Nursery, 41 to 42 Keynor Lane. Change of use of land to mixed storage use comprising of general storage (Use Class B8) and storage of builders materials/scaffolding (Sui Generis) within fenced compounds (part retrospective). OS grid ref 485017/97910.

Singleton

SDNP/23/00005/HOUS: Rest Harrow, Foxhall, Charlton. Removal of existing garage building, proposed extensions and works to existing front elevation dormers.

Southbourne

SB/23/00172/DOM: 27 Stein Road, Southbourne, Emsworth. Extend dropped kerb to maximum limit. OS grid ref 476958/105810.

SB/23/00219/DOM: 6 Frarydene, Prinsted. Replacement of existing conservatory with single-storey rear extension. OS grid ref 476786/105545.

Stedham with Iping

SDNP/23/00965/TCA: The Old Ale House, The Street, Stedham. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Lawson Cypress trees (quoted as T1 and T2).

SDNP/22/05871/CND: Badgers, Quags Corner, Minsted. Demolition of side extension and summerhouse, erection of single storey side/rear extension and minor internal works – variation of Condition 2 of householder permission SDNP/21/01649/LIS – to regularise changes made to proposed construction to allow for a more cost effective build and better use of the internal space than previously approved.

Westhampnett

WH/23/00503/DOM: Old Place House, 3 Old Place Lane. Garden landscaping. OS grid ref 487610/106210.

WH/23/00504/LBC: Old Place House, 3 Old Place Lane. Garden landscaping. OS grid ref 487610/106210.

West Lavington

SDNP/23/00414/FUL: Field South of Woodside, Oaklands Lane. Proposed new stable block, hay store and tack room.

West Wittering

WW/23/00304/ELD: Sunningdale, Chichester Road. Existing lawful development – that annexed land is and has been used as part of the main dwelling for the last 10 years. OS grid ref 480334/99175.

WW/23/00417/DOM: 5 Owers Way. 1 no dormer to east elevation, 2 no additional rooflights to west elevation and repositioning of flu in roof. OS grid ref 479113/97131.

Wisborough Green

WR/23/00365/DOM: 7 Council Cottages, Durbans Road. Proposed two-storey side and rear extension, front entrance canopy, and associated landscaping including new rearranged driveway and access. Relocation of existing garage. OS grid ref 504969/126630.

For more information about planning applications visit the Chichester District Council and South Downs National Park Authority websites

