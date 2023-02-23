Chichester planning applications – week eight, February 15 to February 22, 2023

The following planning applications have been submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between February 15 to February 22.

​Birdham

BI/23/00284/DOM: Hawkesbury Cottage, Alandale Road. Erection of detached outbuilding (garage).

Bosham

BO/22/03107/DOM: 30 Critchfield Road. Removal of existing rear ground floor extension and replacement enlarged kitchen/ dining and family space extension. Rear first floor extension over half of proposed rear ground floor extension. Conversion of carport to habitable accommodation.

BO/23/00075/TPA: Rivendell, The Drive. Crown reduce by up to 6m, reduce southern sector to give a clearance of 2m from adjacent property (Rithe End), crown raise southern sector by up to 3m (above ground level), crown thin by 10 per cent and reduce 4 no surface roots on southern sector by 4m on 1 no willow tree (quoted as T1, TPO no T3) subject to BO/86/00060/TPO.

BO/23/00329/DOM: Sailmakers, Shore Road. New front garden walls, trellis, gate pergola and path.

Chichester

CC/22/02731/FUL: Southgate Pavilion, Deanery Close. Retrospective application for change of use from A5 (hot food takeaway) to Suis Generis (to sell alcohol for consumption on the premises and takeaway) and erection of 2 no pergolas to north and south elevations of existing pavilion, with proposed green/living roof and partial canvas covering.

CC/22/02834/TPA: JLL Chichester Gate Leisure Park, Terminus Road. Crown reduce height by 3m and crown lift lower branches from ground level to 2.5m on 1 no Silver Birch (TPO no T3) and prune all smaller branches by up to 1m on northwest sector on 1 no maple tree, subject to 98/00308/TPO.

CC/22/03202/FUL: 2 The Gardens, College Lane. Construction of building for student accommodation.

CC/23/00448/TCA: Sports Ground Rear Of County Record Office, Orchard Street. Notification of intention to reduce north sectors by 1m on 2 no Lime trees (T62 and T63) and reduce (back from fence) by 1m on east and north sectors on 1 no London Plane (T45).

CC/23/00130/DOM: 3 King George Gardens. Alterations to fenestration including replacement of kitchen window with French doors and replacement of kitchen door with window.

CC/23/00162/DOM: 19 Basin Road. Loft conversion.

CC/23/00191/FUL: 41 Beech Avenue. Construction of 1 no detached dwelling with associated car parking, landscaping and access.

CC/23/00203/FUL: ART FOR ALL, 2 Richmond House, Church Square. Installation of 2 no new external awnings: change in colour to shop frontage with signage to awning valance.

CC/23/00286/LBC: 17 St John’s Street. Proposed installation of a stairlift.

CC/23/00337/ADJ: The Old Coal Yard, Jury Lane, Sidlesham Common. Change of use of land to form additional storage area in connection with existing metal recycling yard including hard surfacing and new boundary walls (part retrospective).

Donnington

D/22/03113/DOM: 22 Belgrave Crescent. Proposed replacement ground floor extension with internal alterations, first floor rear extension.

Fishbourne

FB/23/00312/LBC: 56 Fishbourne Road, West Fishbourne. Installation of 14 no solar panels (7 no solar panels to both east and west roof elevations) on existing outbuilding.

Funtington

FU/23/00399/DOM: West House, West Ashling Road, Hambrook. Installation of ground-mounted solar panel array in unused space in the garden.

Graffham

SDNP/23/00284/HOUS: Apple Trees, Graffham Street. Changes to fenestration including addition of Velux windows and a north facing window; addition of sun tunnels to roof; addition of window to front of garage.

Harting

SDNP/23/00405/LIS: Kent House, Kent House Lane, East Harting. Internal and external alterations to listed building.

SDNP/23/00452/TCA: Manor House, North Lane, South Harting. Notification of intention to crown lift to 6m (above ground level) on 16 no sycamore trees (quoted as T1 to T16). Reduce height by 6m on 4 no sycamore trees (quoted as T17 to T20). Fell 4 no sycamore trees (quoted as T21 to T24). Remove 1 no large lateral limb on north to west sector on 1 no sycamore tree (quoted as T25). Reduce height by 3m on 1 no thorn tree (quoted as T26). Fell 2 no ash trees (quoted as T27 and T28) and 1 no sycamore tree (quoted as T29).

Lavant

SDNP/23/00542/PRE: Stables, Pook Lane, Lavant. Erection of up to 6 no dwellings.

Lynchmere

LM/23/00152/TPA: 4 The Millstream Hammer, Lynchmere. Reduce west sector by approx 5m, reduce east sector by approx 3m and reduce south and north sectors by approx 2m on 1 no beech tree (T1) subject to LM/82/00622/TPO.

SDNP/23/00504/CND: Hollybank, Danley Lane. Single-storey rear extension with roof lantern, replacement open-sided porch, internal alterations, 4 no dormers and 3 no rooflights. (Variation of conditions 2 and 3 of permission SDNP/22/00068/HOUS – changes to plans and materials of timber and double-glazed garden room).

Midhurst

SDNP/23/00031/FUL: 10 North Street. Erection of wooden storage shed (retrospective).

SDNP/23/00507/HOUS: Lynton, 61 Petersfield Road. Single-storey rear extension. Change use of loft space to habitable accommodation to include rear dormer.

SDNP/23/00351/HOUS: Ivy Bank, Carron Lane. Demolition works and erection of single- and two-storey house extensions.

North Mundham

NM/23/00267/TPA: Nuthatch, 1 Fletcher Close. Crown reduce by 30 per cent, crown thin by 10 per cent and crown lift by up to 6m (above ground level) on 3 no lime trees (T4 to T6) and 3 no sycamore trees (T7 to T9). Crown reduction by 30 per cent, crown thin by 10 per cent (to clear existing telephone line) and crown lift by up to 6m (above ground level) on 2 no sycamore trees (T11 and T12) all 8 no trees subject to NM/05/00022/TPO.

Petworth

SDNP/22/05981/FUL: 36 Littlecote. Side extension to match the existing. Retrospective works for existing air conditioning units.

Rogate

SDNP/23/00654/TCA: Close Cottage, Habin Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no cherry tree and 1 no holly tree.

Selsey

SY/23/00149/FUL: Norton Lea, Chichester Road. Demolition of existing outbuilding and erection of a single-storey building comprising 2 no holiday lets, with associated parking.

SY/23/00330/DOM: 13 Ursula Avenue. Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of rear single storey extension.

Stedham with Iping

SDNP/23/00584/TCA: Field House, The Alley, Stedham. Notification of intention to height reduce by up to 6m and reduce all sectors by up to 3m on 1 no eucalyptus tree (T1), fell 2 no conifer trees (T2 and 3) and height reduce by up to 1m on 2 no conifer hedge (T4 and T5).

Tillington

SDNP/23/00337/LIS: White House Barn, Grittenham Lane. Single-storey rear extension for use as study/ ancillary accommodation. Various alterations including replacement of existing timber windows and entrance and 1 no new window to east elevation. Alterations to internal partitions, new staircases in a contemporary design to living area, new staircase in garage to access above garage and new en-suite bedroom in loft area.

West Itchenor

WI/22/03164/DOM: Pucks Acre, Itchenor Road. Refurbishment and alterations consisting of removal of 1 no chimney, replacement double glazed windows and doors, Juliet balcony to first floor bedroom, existing dormers with oriel dormers, new slate roof and solar panels. Addition of 2 no new roof lights.

WI/23/00351/FUL: Orchard House, Orchard Lane. Replacement dwelling, outbuildings and associated works. (Variation of condition 2 (plans condition) of permission 22/00374/FUL – amendments to lantern, windows, front canopy, and turret).

West Wittering

WW/23/00174/TCA: Berrybarn Cottage, Berry Barn Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no Maritime pine tree.

WW/23/00274/DOM: Hampton East, 34 Marine Drive. Rear single storey extension.

