The following planning applications have been submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between February 8 to February 15, 2023.

Chichester planning applications – week seven, February 8 to February 15, 2023

Billingshurst

SPEC/23/00309/ADJ: Billingshurst Trade Park, Stane Street. Proposal: Variation of condition 1 of previously approved application DC/20/0448 (Approval of Reserved Matters for Unit 14 within Phase 2 of DC/18/2122) relating to relocation of roller shutter door opening, amendments to door opening positions and fenestration. Siting of building moved north and west as agreed under DC/20/1795.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birdham

BI/23/00197/DOM: 2 Florence Close. Removal of the existing canopy porch replaced with new entrance porch and cloakroom with pitched roof including alterations to fenestration.

Bosham

BO/23/00308/TCA: 7 Mariners Terrace, Shore Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no goat willow tree (T1). Re-pollard back to previous wound points on 1 no weeping willow tree (T2) and crown reduce by up to 1m (back to previous wound points) on 1 no cherry tree (T3).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boxgrove

BX/23/00023/FUL: Anglesey Arms, A285 Redvins Road To Tinwood Lane, Halnaker. Retrospective construction of a timber and corrugated steel pizza shack.

SDNP/23/00457/PNTEL: Telecommunications Mast, Thicket Lane, Eartham. Regulation 5 notification under the Electronic Communications Code regulation 2003 (as amended) to upgrade to the existing 17.0m High Monopole, remove of 3 no antennas and replace with the installation of 3 no antennas. Installation of 1 no GPS module. Existing equipment cabin to be refreshed internally and associated ancillary works.

Chichester

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CC/23/00108/TPA: 41 Lyndhurst Road. Reduce height and east sector by 3m, reduce north, south and west sectors by 2m and crown thin by 10 per cent on 1 no London Plane tree (T2), subject to CC/93/00284/TPO.

CC/23/00127/TCA: Bishop Otter Campus Learning Resource Centre and College House car park, College Lane. Notification of intention to reduce west sector by 2.5m (giving 2m clearance from building) on group of 4 no chestnut trees (quoted as T1). Fell 1 no willow tree (quoted a T2). Pollard down to approx 6m on 1 no Indian bean tree (quoted as T3). T1 – Learning Resource Centre – give building 2m clearance on West side from avenue of trees. Conservation area. T2 – self set willow – fell to ground level, due to inappropriate location near building and air conditioner. Conservation area. T3 – Indian bean tree, pollard to 20ft. Half the tree has been pollarded to 20ft before with the main stem seemingly higher. Re-pollard to 20ft and match stumps level. Tree has out grown its location and is encompassing entire courtyard while starting to grow into chimney and over walkways.

CC/23/00263/TCA: 7A Parchment Street. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 25 percent (all round) on 1 no strawberry arbutus tree (A),1 no hawthorn tree (B) and 2 no olive trees (C).

CC/23/00282/PLD: 26 Bridge Road. Rear dormer over existing roof for loft conversion. Alteration to rear ground floor window and door. Alteration to front opening in previous garage conversion under Permitted Development Rights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CC/23/00295/TPA: 5 Stavely Gardens. Crown reduce by 30 per cent on 1 no Norway maple (quoted as T1) within Woodland, W1 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/23/00318/DOM: Cricketers, 1 Newlands Lane. Single-storey extension to house, detached artists studio, car port for electric vehicle charging and cycle storage. Revised roof design to car port and materials from permission 22/01425/DOM.

CC/23/00325/TPA: Roadside Adjacent To Marama. The Drive. Re-pollard (back to previous wound points) on 1 no horse chestnut tree (quoted as T5, TPO no T43) subject to CC/55/00130/TPO.

Chidham and Hambrook

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CH/23/00160/FUL: 2 The Avenue, Hambrook. Demolision of existing 1 no bungalow and garage and construct 1 no chalet type dwelling.

CH/23/00216/DOM: Stonecroft Main Road, Bosham. One-and-a-half storey extension with associated roof works including 2 no dormers. Cladding to be added to exterior of the building and composite roofing tiles to replace existing tiling. 1 no proposed Juliet balcony to southern elevation. Proposed solar panels to eastern elevation. Proposed triple garage/carport with office room above.

Duncton

SDNP/23/00461/COU: Littleton Farm, A285 Selhurst Park Road to Droke Lane, Upwaltham, Petworth. Change use of agricultural field to camping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earnley

E/23/00266/DOM: 132 Almodington Lane, Almodington. Single-storey side extension to detached double garage.

Easebourne

SDNP/23/00456/HOUS: Orchard Cottage, Dodsley Grove. Two-storey rear extension to provide an en-suite bathroom to the master bedroom and a single-storey rear extension to provide a kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funtington

SDNP/23/00424/TCA: Cobdens, Sandy Lane, East Ashling. Notification of intention to fell 4 no Leyland cypress trees (quoted as T1 to T4) and 1 no Lawson cypress tree (quoted as T5). Pollard down to 2.5m on 1 no hazel tree (quoted as T6). Crown reduce by 20 per cent (all round) on 1 no lime tree (quoted as T7) and 1 no beech tree (quoted as T8).

SDNP/23/00365/TCA: West Ashling Mill, Down Street, West Ashling. Notification of intention to reduce crown by 30 per cent on 1 no Salix Babylonica tree (T1). Reduce height and North, South and East sectors by approx 30 per cent on 1 no Salix Babylonica tree (T2). Reduce height by approx 7m on 5 no Salix Fragilis trees (T3, T4, T5, T6, T7).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graffham

SDNP/23/00590/FOR: Woodland South of Graffham. Felling licence consultation – 019/471/2023.

Kirdford

KD/22/03159/FUL: Barkers Farm, Glasshouse Lane. Erection of 4 no log cabins to create self-contained holiday let lodges with associated parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KD/23/00265/FUL: Barkfold, Crofts Cottage, Village Road. General purpose agricultural building with hard standing and access area.

KD/23/00297/ELD: Slifehurst Wood Farm, Scratching Lane. Existing Lawful Development for the use of land and building for light industrial purposes (B1 c) and associated parking of vehicles and equipment.

Lavant

LV/23/00289/TPA: Land North Of Marchwood Gate, Marchwood. Fell 1 no Golden Conifer tree (quoted as 7A) within Woodland, W2 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loxwood

LX/23/00157/FUL: The Stables, Mallards Farm, Guildford Road. Change of use and conversion of former equestrian stables into 1 no four bedroom live/ work unit with attached Class E flexible space including installation of timber cladding and alterations to fenestration – (variation of conditions 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 13, 14 and 15 of Planning Permission LX/21/02667/FUL for amendments to fenestration and rearrangement of commercial floor space.

Lynchmere

LM/23/00084/DOM: Fern Cottage, Marley Lane, Camelsdale. Reconfigure ground floor layout including window/door alterations and additions. Convert 2 no. bedrooms on first floor to one master bedroom with en-suite. Timber cladding to rear ground floor elevation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LM/23/00125/DOM: 10 Puttocks Close, Hammer. Erection of a part two-storey/part single-storey side extension, alterations and demolition of existing conservatory.

SDNP/23/00274/TCA: Dormer Cottage, Lower Lodge Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no cherry tree (T1) and 1 no holly tree (T2).

SDNP/23/00464/LDE: Glendale, Penwith Drive, Hammer. Existing lawful development certificate to confirm that work has started within the three-year time limit on the original application SDNP/19/03390/HOUS (varied by SDNP/22/03142/CND).

Northchapel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/23/00228/TCA: St Michael’s Church, A283 Luffs Meadow To Pipers Lane. Notification of intention to re-pollard (back to previous wound points) on 9 no lime trees.

SDNP/23/00408/LDE: Diddlesford Dressage, Diddlesford Manor Farm Plot 1, Diddlesfold Lane. Certificate of Lawfulness to confirm lawful implementation of Planning Permission SDNP/19/04441/FUL – (demolition of existing 2 no dwellings and garages and erection of a 1 no dwelling with associated out building and 1 no agricultural tied dwelling with associated access and landscaping).

SDNP/23/00432/APNF: Fisher Street Farm, Fisher Street. Demolition of redundant agricultural building.

North Mundham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NM/22/03238/DOM: 2 Leythorne Cottages, Vinnetrow Road, Runcton. Two-storey side extension and associated works.

Oving

O/23/00307/PA3MA: Woodfield House, Tangmere Road, Tangmere. Prior Approval for change of use of existing day nursery to 19 no residential units falling within Class C3.

Plaistow and Ifold

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PS/23/00272/TCA: Brackenhurst Place, The Street, Plaistow. Notification of intention to re-pollard (back to previous points) on 1 no ash tree and 1 no lime tree. Crown reduce (back to previous pruning points) on 2 no cypress trees.

Rogate

SDNP/23/00536/OHL: Terwick Wood, Fyning Lane. Consent under Section 37 of the Electricity Act 1989 – upgrade works to the existing 11kV overhead line (Ref: 23000976 – EZG847 (EXN936)).

Selsey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SY/23/00296/FUL: The Fishermans Joy, 71 East Street. 8 no covered dining shelters, burger bar and climbing frame in beer garden (retrospective).

SY/22/02897/DOM: 26 Sunnymead Drive. Extension to existing detached garage to form a double garage.

Sidlesham

SI/23/00319/PNO: Chalder Farm, Chalder Lane. General purpose agricultural building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southbourne

SB/23/00020/DOM: 45 Kelsey Avenue. 1 no dormer to rear elevation and 3 no skylights to front elevation.

Stoughton

SDNP/23/00231/HOUS: The Manor House, Wildham Lane. Proposed first floor side extension, alterations to external doors and fenestration, internal alterations and openings, sustainability improvements and conservation repair works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/23/00359/TPO: Forest View, Diddybones Nap, Forestside. Removal of south eastern and north western stems by 8m on 1 no Fraxinus excelsior (T1) subject to 76/00967/TPO.

Tillington

SDNP/23/00486/HOUS: Firgrove, Coxland Lane. Replacement storage building.

​Trotton with Chithurst

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/23/00531/ECCLES: St George’s Church, A272 Gatehouse Lane to Terwick Lane. Cleaning and conservation of 14th century wall paintings of the north, west, and south walls of the church.

Westbourne

WE/23/00220/TCA: Riverside House, 12 River Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no conifer tree (quoted as T3). Pollard down to 3m on 1 no apple tree (quoted as T1). Crown reduce by 2.5m on 1 no bay tree (quoted as T2). T1 – apple – pollard to 3M T2 – bay – reduce to 3.5m in height, leave a height of 3m and 2.5m width T3 – conifer – fell to ground level

West Wittering

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WW/23/00133/DOM: Trundles, 10 Marine Drive. Ground floor rear infill extension, first floor/roof extension including raised roof height, 2 no dormers to east elevation, twin gables with balcony to west elevation, new porch to east elevation, installation of PV panels to roof on east and south elevations with various alterations including changes to fenestration and external remodelling. Replacement detached garage/store building.