The following planning applications have been submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between February 1 to February 8, 2023.

Birdham

BI/23/00238/TPA: White Water Lock Lane. Reduce height by 8m on 1 no Lombardy poplar tree (quoted as T1). Reduce height by 6m on 1 no Lombardy poplar tree (quoted as T4). Reduce height by 6m and reduce north sector by 3m on 1 no Lombardy poplar tree (quoted as T5). All 3 no trees within Group G subject to CC/98/00035/TPO.

BI/23/00240/TPA: White Water Lock Lane. Reduce height down to 4m/part fell (to match the fourth tree/stump in the line along the rear boundary) on 2 no Lombardy poplar trees (quoted as T2 and T3). Both trees within Group G subject to CC/98/00035/TPO.

Bosham

BO/22/02602/DOM: Rambles Sunnyway. Side extension and rear single-storey extension externally insulate the walls and render, extend existing roof structure from a hip roof to a gable end. Replace all the doors and glazing. Replace the garage with a new garden store. Add solar generating panels to the roofs.

BO/22/03057/DOM: 1 Fairfield Close. Installation of roof lights, existing porch infilled and various alterations to fenestration. Demolishment of existing conservatory. Extension and alterations to existing garage/garden room with change of use to home office/garden room. Erection of fence and gates on southern boundary.

BO/23/00207/TPA: Willow House, 8 Stumps End. Re-pollard (back to previous wound points) on 1 no Willow tree (quoted as 1) within Group, G4 subject to BO/76/00049/TPO.

Bury

SDNP/23/00320/LDP: Hillside Fruit Farm, Bury Common. Construction of single storey extension to existing dwelling and loft conversion.

Chichester

CC/22/03201/LBC: Duke And Rye, St Peters Market, West Street. Replacement of broken/missing glass within leaded light windows; proposed DOFF cleaning technique for external stonework; replacement of external stonework and partial replacement of timber dance floor.

CC/23/00099/TCA: Graylingwell Chapel, Blomfield Drive. Notification of intention to fell 3 no. Laurel trees and 1 no. Norway Maple tree (within location G1014).

CC/23/00155/TPA: West Sussex Highways, The Drive. Crown reduce by up to 2m on 2. No Acer pseudoplatanus trees (quoted as T1 & T4) both within Area A1, subject to CC/61/00162/TPO.

CC/23/00204/ADV: Art For All, 2 Richmond House, Church Square. Non-illuminated text on 2 no awning valances.

CC/23/00232/TCA: Pinewood House, Answorth Close. Notification of intention to fell a row of approx 25 no Western Red Cedar trees within (G1).

CC/23/00218/DOM: 15 Ormonde Avenue. Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of a new two-storey rear extension with associated alterations including changes to fenestration.

CC/23/00249/DOM: Northwood, Chestnut Avenue. Single-storey front extension to existing detached garage.

Colworth

BE/8/23/PL: Colworth Manor Farm, Colworth Lane. Polytunnels for soft fruit production (resubmission following BE/106/22/PL). This site is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Donnington

D/22/03180/LBC: 2 Prices Cottages, Selsey Road. Re-positioning of existing drive entrance (moving south by 26 meters).

D/23/00236/LBC: Brand Old Manor House, Selsey Road. Internal alterations (only) to annex building on the site of a listed dwelling.

Earnley

E/23/00098/FUL: 114 Second Avenue, Almodington. Private external swimming pool to be used in connection with 114 Second Avenue with associated fencing, air source heat pump and change of use of land.

East Dean

SDNP/23/00360/HOUS: The Old Vicarage, East Dean Lane. Installation of solar photovoltaic panels on single storey south facing extension.

SDNP/23/00361/LIS: The Old Vicarage, East Dean Lane. Installation of solar photovoltaic panels on single storey south facing extension.

Ebernoe

SDNP/22/05296/HOUS: Wassell Barn, Streels Lane. Proposed side extension.

Funtington

FU/22/03158/FUL: Research Establishment, Common Road. Installation of 4 no storage ISO shipping containers with personal door.

Graffham

SDNP/23/00130/HOUS: The Old House, Selham Road, South Ambersham. Proposed replacement single storey rear extension and alterations to fenestration.

SDNP/23/00131/LIS: The Old House, Selham Road, South Ambersham. Proposed replacement single-storey rear extension, internal alterations and reconfiguration of the existing kitchen and utility room with alterations to fenestration.

Harting

SDNP/23/00310/TCA: Culvercote, Elsted Road, South Harting. Notification of intention to reduce height by 40 per cent on 1 no Conifer tree.

Kirdford

KD/23/00229/TCA: Bridgefoot Cottage, Glasshouse Lane. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 1.5m and crown thin by 10 per cent on 1 no Bramley Apple tree (T1), reduce height by up to 1m on 1 no Greengage tree (T2) and height reduce by approx 7m and reduce all sectors by 3m on 1 no Willow tree (T3).

Lynchmere

LM/23/00092/DOM: Northcote, 32 School Road, Camelsdale. Part single, part double storey rear extension.

SDNP/23/00162/HOUS: Marley Manor, Marley Common. Erection of spa room extension.

Milland

SDNP/23/00340/APNB: Home Farm, Cinder Lane. Twin span polytunnel.

North Mundham

NM/23/00053/FUL: Fisher Common Nursery, Fisher Lane. Demolishment of existing greenhouse replaced with open fronted barn.

Petworth

SDNP/22/05574/HOUS: Bamboroughs, Lombard Street. Demolition of existing kitchen. Construction of new single storey family room with adjoining bin store. Alterations to barn for kitchen/dining use, with alteration of external opening to patio doors. Construction of link from main house to barn and new family room.

SDNP/22/05721/TCA: Kitchen Court, High Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Prunus amanogawa tree (T1),1 no Taxus baccata "Fastigata" tree (T2), crown reduce by 1m on 1 no Pittosporum tenuifolium tree (T3) and remove 2 no stems on south sector on 1 no Eucryphia spp. tree (T4).

Plaistow and Ifold

PS/23/00231/PNO: Land North West Of Surrex, Lakeside Farm, Ifold. Construction of a barn.

Rogate

SDNP/23/00236/HOUS: Terwick House, Dangstein Road. Change use of garage space to habitable accommodation creating ancillary annexe.

Rowlands Castle

57704/005: Land at 31 to 37 Finchdean Road, Rowlands Castle. Variation of condition 17 of 57704/001 to allow substitution of approved plans.

Selsey

SY/23/00074/DOM: Annandale, 31 James Street. Change of use of existing garage to create ancillary annexe accommodation, with various alterations including changes to fenestration. Landscaping changes to include new permeable paving to driveway and paved terrace to rear.

Sidlesham

SI/23/00248/PA3R: Unit 1, The Glasshouse Longreach, 14A Chalk Lane. Prior Approval – change of use of building (aggregate floor area not exceeding 500 sq m) for a flexible commercial use, namely for B8 purposes.

Southbourne

SB/23/00024/OUT: Land To The North Of Penny Lane, Penny Lane. Erection of up to 84 dwellings with associated parking, public open space, drainage and alterations to access (all matters reserved except for access).

SB/23/00025/DOM: Fieldside, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Single-storey rear orangery.

SB/23/00209/PLD: 30 Mill End, Hermitage, Southbourne. 2 no roof lights to front elevation, 2 no roof lights and 1 no dormer to rear elevation.

Waterlooville

55562/012: Land East of Horndean, Rowlands Castle Road, Horndean. Reserved matters application pursuant to Outline Planning Permission 55562/005 – consent for the approval of appearance, landscaping, layout, and scale for 318 dwellings, associated and ancillary infrastructure, landscaping, and Sustainable Drainage Systems This Reserved Matters Application also seeks the partial discharge of Conditions 4, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, and 17 of Outline Planning Permission 55562/005.

Westbourne

WE/22/03204/DOM: 38 Mill Road, Westbourne. Single-storey rear extension.

West Itchenor

WI/23/00205/DOM: Seaforth, Spinney Lane. Replacement of existing cladding to all external walls and associated alterations.

West Lavington

SDNP/23/00204/HOUS: 12 Closewalks Wood, West Lavington. First floor extension.

West Wittering

WW/22/02940/DOM: Kestrels, Seaward Drive. Proposed first storey rear extension and proposed changes to front porch.

Wisborough Green

WR/23/00215/TCA: Wilton Cottage, Kirdford Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. English Oak tree (T7).

WR/23/00262/DOM: Meadow View, Petworth Road. Installation of timber 5 bar gate.