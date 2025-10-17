Chichester planning round-up: 29-home caravan site amongst latest proposals

Some of the latest planning applications submitted across Chichester, West Sussex.

A major proposal has been submitted for The Old Army Camp, Cemetery Lane, Woodmancote (25/02308/FUL).

Mr Sullivan seeks permission for the stationing of 29 caravans for residential use, along with the construction of six utility buildings, 29 bin and cycle stores, and associated landscaping works.

The application is open for public comment until October 30, 2025.

In Bosham, Mr and Mrs Watkins have lodged plans for Parkers Pound, Walton Lane (25/02261/DOM & 25/02262/LBC), which would see the removal of existing side and rear extensions and the addition of a new single-storey side and two-storey rear extension.

The project is designed to improve the home’s layout while maintaining the character of the listed property.

Closer to the city centre, Mrs Smith has applied for external repairs and maintenance to 4–5 Baffins Court, Baffins Lane (25/02092/LBC), including re-rendering, redecorating, and repointing work to preserve the building’s historic appearance.

Within the South Downs National Park, several notable applications have been received.

Mr Twigg is proposing extensive works at The Great Barn, Pook Lane, Lavant (SDNP/25/03718/HOUS), featuring new porches, rooflights, and garden structures, along with a re-thatched roof ridge.

Mr Courtney is seeking approval for internal and external alterations at Gastons Farm, Shillinglee Road, Northchapel (SDNP/25/03431/HOUS), while Ms Thomson has submitted plans for a single-storey extension and new roof at Lavant Equestrian LLP, West Lavant Road (SDNP/25/00635/FUL).

Meanwhile, Oakford Homes Ltd has requested a variation of existing plans at Eastmead Industrial Estate, Lavant (SDNP/25/03958/CND).

Residents can view and comment on these applications by visiting Chichester District Council’s website or by viewing documents in person at East Pallant House, East Pallant, Chichester, between 9am and 4pm, Monday to Friday.

The deadline for most representations is November 6, 2025.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk