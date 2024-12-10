Chichester police back pod back in city-centre following damage to previous one
The Chichester police pod has returned to the historic West Sussex city.
A Sussex Police engagement pod has been put in the city-centre of Chichester. This follows damage to a previous pod that was in East Street back in November.
A statement from the Chichester Police Facebook page read: “The Pod is back in Eastgate Square in Chichester!
"The Pod will continue to support our engagement with the local community and provide a visible presence."
Chichester police also encourage members of the public to engage with the pod, saying ‘come and say hello when you're out and about’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.