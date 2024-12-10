Chichester police back pod back in city-centre following damage to previous one

By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 10th Dec 2024, 16:32 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 17:43 BST

The Chichester police pod has returned to the historic West Sussex city.

A Sussex Police engagement pod has been put in the city-centre of Chichester. This follows damage to a previous pod that was in East Street back in November.

A statement from the Chichester Police Facebook page read: “The Pod is back in Eastgate Square in Chichester!

"The Pod will continue to support our engagement with the local community and provide a visible presence."

Chichester police also encourage members of the public to engage with the pod, saying ‘come and say hello when you're out and about’.

