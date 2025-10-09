Chichester police looking for 'dangerous bike rider'

By Henry Bryant
Published 9th Oct 2025, 09:46 BST
Police say a bike was being ridden in a dangerous and anti-social manner in the West Sussex area.

Chichester Police took to Facebook to appeal to the public regarding a dangerous bike rider.

The post read: “Do you recognise the rider of this bike?

"At 12:31 hours on Thursday 25 September, a red, electric scrambler bike was being ridden in a dangerous and anti-social manner up and down the High Street, Selsey”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Do you recognise this 'dangerous bike rider'.placeholder image
Do you recognise this 'dangerous bike rider'.

If you know who this individual is, or you have any information relevant to where the bike is being stored, please contact us online or by calling 101 quoting reference 0520 of 25/09.

“In an emergency call 999.”

Related topics:PoliceChichester PoliceFacebookSelsey
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice