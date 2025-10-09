Chichester police looking for 'dangerous bike rider'
Chichester Police took to Facebook to appeal to the public regarding a dangerous bike rider.
The post read: “Do you recognise the rider of this bike?
"At 12:31 hours on Thursday 25 September, a red, electric scrambler bike was being ridden in a dangerous and anti-social manner up and down the High Street, Selsey”
If you know who this individual is, or you have any information relevant to where the bike is being stored, please contact us online or by calling 101 quoting reference 0520 of 25/09.
“In an emergency call 999.”