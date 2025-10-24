Chichester Police mark hate crime awareness week with community outreach

Chichester Police have taken part in a series of local activities to support Hate Crime Awareness Week, engaging with residents, students, and community groups across the city.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement shared on Facebook, the force said: “Last week, officers participated in a variety of activities as part of Hate Crime Awareness Week.

"Throughout the week our team were out and about raising awareness, providing crime prevention advice, and offering support to our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From raising awareness amongst staff at St Richard's Hospital, partnership working, to inputs with students and young people at Chichester College and local youth clubs and much more - thank you to those who spoke with us. “If you need us, we're here for you - you can report online or via 101. In an emergency call 999.”

Chichester Police marked Hate Crime Awareness Week with community outreach.

The initiative aimed to encourage open conversations about hate crime and promote available support for victims. Officers worked alongside local partners including St Richard’s Hospital and Chichester College, highlighting the importance of community awareness and prevention.