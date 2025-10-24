Chichester Police mark hate crime awareness week with community outreach
In a statement shared on Facebook, the force said: “Last week, officers participated in a variety of activities as part of Hate Crime Awareness Week.
"Throughout the week our team were out and about raising awareness, providing crime prevention advice, and offering support to our community.
"From raising awareness amongst staff at St Richard's Hospital, partnership working, to inputs with students and young people at Chichester College and local youth clubs and much more - thank you to those who spoke with us. “If you need us, we're here for you - you can report online or via 101. In an emergency call 999.”
The initiative aimed to encourage open conversations about hate crime and promote available support for victims. Officers worked alongside local partners including St Richard’s Hospital and Chichester College, highlighting the importance of community awareness and prevention.