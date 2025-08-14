Chichester Police to tackle crime hotspots with youth engagement on North Street

Chichester Police are ramping up patrols in North Street on Friday August 15, teaming up with youth charities and CrimeStoppers to tackle anti-social behaviour.

A statement on Facebook from Chichester Police read: “The hotspot policing team are out in force in North Street, Chichester, on Friday afternoon (15 August) to listen to concerns, encourage reporting and raise awareness of how patrols are being targeted where needed to keep people safe.

They will be joined by partners engaging with and providing diversionary activity for young people.

"They include the SidYouth charity providing games and independent charity CrimeStoppers’ Fearless dedicated youth service raising awareness of what constitutes a crime and how they can report it anonymously.

A photo from a previous patrol day in Chichester.

"Chief Inspector Jim Loader said: “During the summer and through this rest of the year you will see more of our officers and PCSOs in the areas across Sussex we know are hotspots for crime and Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB).

"We’re working hard to drive down the number of people who are victims of crime or affected by ASB.

"This is all the more effective if we know when and where it’s happening, please take the time to report crimes or ASB so we can all keep the streets of Sussex safer.

“Report online or phone 101. In an emergency phone 999.”