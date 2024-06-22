Chichester power cut: More than 100 homes affected and shops forced to close
A fault on an underground network has left 105 homes just outside the city centre without power.
Businesses in and around Portfield Retail Park have also been affected by the outage – including Sainsburys, McDonald’s and Aldi – according to an online map.
All shops affected have reportedly been forced to closed.
St Richard’s Hospital appears to have remained unaffected, despite a neighbouring street losing power.
The postcodes affected include: PO19 6UN; PO19 6UX; PO19 7AG; PO19 7HB; PO19 7HH; PO19 7HN; PO19 7HR; PO19 7HW; PO19 7JU; PO19 7NN; PO19 7UH; PO19 7YH, and PO19 7YR.
Engineers from Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks are currently on the site. However, power isn’t expected to be restored until 9pm this evening.
A spokesperson for the energy provider said: “We’re very sorry for the power cut and are aware of a fault on our main network affecting 105 homes.
“This is affecting a large area and it’s likely several streets in your area are affected by the same outage.
“At this stage, we’re aiming to have your power restored by 9pm.
“The cause of this power cut is a fault on our underground network. This is the most common type of fault we see and our teams are very experience in dealing with these issues.”
