A power outage has affected more than a hundred homes and shops in Chichester this afternoon (Saturday, June 22).

A fault on an underground network has left 105 homes just outside the city centre without power.

Businesses in and around Portfield Retail Park have also been affected by the outage – including Sainsburys, McDonald’s and Aldi – according to an online map.

All shops affected have reportedly been forced to closed.

St Richard’s Hospital appears to have remained unaffected, despite a neighbouring street losing power.

The postcodes affected include: PO19 6UN; PO19 6UX; PO19 7AG; PO19 7HB; PO19 7HH; PO19 7HN; PO19 7HR; PO19 7HW; PO19 7JU; PO19 7NN; PO19 7UH; PO19 7YH, and PO19 7YR.

Engineers from Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks are currently on the site. However, power isn’t expected to be restored until 9pm this evening.

A spokesperson for the energy provider said: “We’re very sorry for the power cut and are aware of a fault on our main network affecting 105 homes.

“This is affecting a large area and it’s likely several streets in your area are affected by the same outage.

“At this stage, we’re aiming to have your power restored by 9pm.