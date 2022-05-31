Chichester Pride: In Pictures

The celebratory event took place on Saturday, May 29, at Chichester College and was filled with family fun activities and events.

The event had drag queens on stage galore, musical theatre performers and a steel band.

The London Gay Men’s chorus also performed on the stage at the college.

The event was also attended by current Chichester Mayor Councillor Richard Plowman.

Chichester Pride posted after the event: “We couldn’t have been more thrilled with how the event went and our team of supporters, volunteers and crew made sure the plan was carried out beautifully so that everyone was safe on the day.

“There was so much positive feedback and many were surprised by the scale of our first event. Our aim was to create a safe and inclusive space for many to express their authentic selves - and we achieved that and much more.

“It was incredible to see children, families, friends and many loved ones sharing the day to spread love, respect and unity.

"Thank you so much to all the performers, sponsors, volunteers, visitors - and all our family and friends who came along to support.”

