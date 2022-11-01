Oakwood Preparatory School students in Chichester attended Stonepillow’s Big Sleep Out to help raise money for the homeless charity.

A group of Year 4 children from Oakwood Preparatory School in Chichester slept in cardboard constructions in the cathedral grounds on Saturday night (October 29) to raise money for Stonepillow who are one of the schools chosen charity for this year.

The school has currently raised £2,075 for the charity, 1037 per cent of their target goal of £200.

In a statement on the school’s JustGiving page, the school wrote: “A number of Year 4 children (Lottie, Phoebe, Ahana, Marlee, Milo, Eleanor and Rohan, Bella and Lucy, Katie and Jenny) plan to sleep out in the grounds of Chichester Cathedral for the night, in order to raise money for homelessness.

“This is an annual event run by Stonepillow, a local organisation as well as the Oakwood charity for this academic year.

“Stonepillow offer the shelter and support that people need in order to make positive changes in their lives. Thanks for taking the time to visit our JustGiving page."

Each year Stonepillow host a night in the grounds of Chichester Cathedral where residents sleep rough in a cardboard box to help raise money for the homeless charity,

Stonepillow are a homeless charity for the Chichester and Arun Districts providing a recovery journey for our clients which focuses on the key areas of health, housing and work. Stonepillow also operates Hostels and Hubs in Chichester and Bognor Regis, together with a Recovery Service, Supported Accommodation and Rough Sleeper Team.