Gillian Keegan with students at the opening of the Rainbow Room.

The Rainbow Room provides a space for students to self-regulate, express themselves and be ready for learning.

Recognising the many and varied needs of its pupils, the school said it aimed to create an inclusive environment that ensures all children feel confident and supported.

The Rainbow Room is set up to allow for small group work and interventions such as Lego therapy and 1:1 support, as well as use by play therapists and a speech and language team.

Gillian Keegan, who opened up the space, said: “I am hugely impressed by the programme of support put in place to support children with special educational needs and disabilities.