Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club celebrate 60th anniversary

Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club celebrate their 60th Anniversary.

This June marks Chichester Racquets and Fitness Clubs 60th Anniversary.

They’re celebrating with a big party on Saturday 29th June supported by local businesses Cattle Box Kitchen and Mbar.

During the seventies, the club hosted several of major tennis tournaments attracting entries from some of the top players of the time including Bille Jean King, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, Evonne Cawley, Sue Barker, Virginia Wade, Jimmy Connors and Vijay Amritraj.

Terri Wheeler, the Club Manager said: “We’re excited to reach our 60th milestone and can’t wait to celebrate with our members and the community.

“We have a free open week where we’re opening our doors to the local community, offering free tours and a chance to see our grounds. We also have lots of free activities where you can try your hand at squash, tennis, racketball or padel with our Head Coaches.

“There’s also free personal training sessions and a variety of studio classes that anyone can join in on!"

Justin Pollard, from the Chichester Tennis Academy said: “Having provided tennis coaching at CRAFC for 20 years we are proud of the achievements the Club has made within tennis to the community and we look forward to supporting the Club with their upcoming 60th Anniversary Open Week.”

Heather Lock, previous Chair of The Board and Club Manager said: “Our club is renowned for its first-class sporting facilities and achievements, as well as for being all-inclusive and family-friendly, with a warm welcome for everyone to enjoy not just health and fitness activities, but a vibrant social scene where lasting friendships can be made.

“As our Club approaches this notable anniversary, I am proud of our part in the Chichester community. Beautifully situated in the city centre, we aim to be a happy place for everyone who comes here."

James Humphrys, Club Chair said: “Whilst focused on racquet sports and fitness activities, we also have a wider community, social and life-enhancing purpose, which should bring together people of wide experiences, ages, skills, interests, styles and aspirations. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our free open week.”