Chichester Remembrance Day 2024: City honours fallen troops with moving service

Representatives of civic organisations from across the District turned out for the parade, which featured currently serving troops, former servicemen and women, and members of the cadet forces, training for potential futures in the military.

Setting off from Council House, the parade marched to the War Memorial in Litten Gardens for a wreath laying ceremony. At the end of the service, the parade marched past the Mayor for a salute at Eastgate Square, and the parade formed up on either side of East Street, allowing the civic portion of the procession to walk back to Council house through their ranks.

Organised by the town council, the parade is one of several events organised publicly and privately in Chichester. This year, students at the city’s university also gathered to honour the troops. On Monday, November 11, Reverend Dr Alison Green, University of Chichester Chaplain, led an Act of Remembrance next to the War Memorial plaque on Cloisters Lawn, Bishop Otter Campus.

Westbourne House School, in Chichester, also paid tribute to the troops; erecting a giant poppy of remembrance in a bid to inspire pupils to reflect on the historic sacrifices made by others.

All 350 students surrounded the poppy, which was created by groundsman Michael Delve, for a minute’s silence broken by year seven bugle player George. Afterwards, students were reminded of the significance of Armistice Day by headmaster Mr Barker, while year eight student Hebe read the poem Flanders Fields by John McCrae. To find out more about Westbourne House School, visit https://www.westbournehouse.org/.

1 . Remembrance day in Chichester 2024 The event drew visitors from all over the district. Photo: Bex Bastable

2 . Chichester remembers the fallen 'At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them.' Photo: Bex Bastable

3 . Chichester remembers the fallen Local veterans showcase their berets, service medals and regimental colours. Photo: Daivd Tilley

4 . Chichester Remembers the fallen Veterans marching through Chichester City Centre Photo: David Tilley