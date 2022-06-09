Chichester resident awarded MBE at Queen’s honours

Christina Handasyde Dick has been awarded an MBE for services to Home Care and Charity, particularly during Covid-19, in Her Majesty, The Queen’s, Birthday Honours List this year.

A Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) is awarded for an outstanding achievement or service to the community by an individual.

Christina’s pro-active leadership and foresight saw her turn immense care challenges under Covid-19 conditions into exceptional solutions.

She and her team worked relentlessly throughout the pandemic to ensure the safety of their clients and colleagues.

This was done through implementing ‘bubbles’ and safe-working practices before government guidelines were issued. Christina initiated a ‘Reserve Army’ of CareAngels to prepare for the worst.

Christina said “It was incredible how our team and the local community rallied together. I’ll always be extraordinarily grateful to those that stepped up in a time of need, turning their factories into PPE production lines.”

“I am humbled to receive this honour. A huge amount of gratitude is owed to all those that have worked with us, and alongside us; thank you.

"Covid-19 presented enormous challenges to the care sector, but with a proactive approach we managed to ensure that the risk to our clients and CareAngels was kept to a minimum. I am hugely grateful for this recognition, not for me, but for our team, our industry, and all care workers that day in, day out are helping people to live more safely in

the comfort of their own home.”

Double Olympic sailor Christina founded Guardian Angel Carers in 2012. As the company prepares to celebrate its tenth anniversary, Christina is now at the helm of the rapidly expanding franchise network

as CEO.