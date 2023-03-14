Chichester resident calls for the 'disgusting state of road potholes' to be fixed

A Chichester resident has called for ‘the disgusting state of potholes’ on a road in the city to be fixed.

Local resident Shirley Buckland wrote of the state of her roads and is clamouring for someone to help fix it.

She said: “Is anyone going to sort out the disgusting state of Barnfield Drive potholes? Not just the odd pothole but the road itself is breaking up in multiple places.”

A Chichester resident has called on the council to fix ‘the disgusting state of potholes’ on a road in the city.

Andrew Collicutt said that where he lives, in the district, his village have decided to take matters into their own hands.

He said: “I live just outside Chichester but the small community where I live has decided we’ll be mending our own potholes and doing a better job of than the council. I’ve been told unless they’re a tennis ball in depth they won’t touch them. If they are, using a tennis ball take a photo and bombard your local council with photos and letters.”

The council said residents can report a pothole at www.westsussex.gov.uk by selecting ‘roads and travel’ and ‘report a pothole online’. They can also find out about how West Sussex County Council prioritises repairs.

Residents can now see existing reports too, which are highlighted on a map, and they can subscribe to updates by providing their email address.