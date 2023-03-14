Chichester resident calls for the 'disgusting state of road potholes' to be fixed

Local resident Shirley Buckland wrote of the state of her roads and is clamouring for someone to help fix it.
She said: “Is anyone going to sort out the disgusting state of Barnfield Drive potholes? Not just the odd pothole but the road itself is breaking up in multiple places.”
Residents had also raised their concerns, in January 2022, stating that roads in the city were an ‘accident waiting to happen.’
Andrew Collicutt said that where he lives, in the district, his village have decided to take matters into their own hands.
He said: “I live just outside Chichester but the small community where I live has decided we’ll be mending our own potholes and doing a better job of than the council. I’ve been told unless they’re a tennis ball in depth they won’t touch them. If they are, using a tennis ball take a photo and bombard your local council with photos and letters.”
In January, West Sussex County Council urged residents to use a new online e-form to report problem potholes.
The council said residents can report a pothole at www.westsussex.gov.uk by selecting ‘roads and travel’ and ‘report a pothole online’. They can also find out about how West Sussex County Council prioritises repairs.
Residents can now see existing reports too, which are highlighted on a map, and they can subscribe to updates by providing their email address.
If you would like to report a pothole visit https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/report-a-pothole-online/