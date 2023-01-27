Chichester resident calls to start petition for new location of former trampoline park

A Chichester resident has called on for people to create a petition to find a new location for Air Arena Chichester which has closed down.

In the announcement, The Air Arena team explained that the trampoline park had been forced to close due to the business not being able to renew the lease at its former location at Chichester City Gate Leisure Park and it ‘may be goodbye for now, but hopefully not forever.’

Following the announcement, one resident has voiced her opinion and has called for a petition to be started to find the former trampoline park a new location in the city.

Jodie Gratwick said: “I am disgusted at the landlord forcing Air arena too shut . The trampoline park is loved by children and families . Also children with additional needs for them it’s one few places they can go and feel safe and be free, my son included who has been going since a toddler and is autistic.

“He has strong bonds with the place and would spend six hours a week trampolining and has become a gifted trampoline expert thanks too staff and that place.

