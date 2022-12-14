Chichester resident collects money for charity through dazzling Christmas light displays

A Chichester resident has spoken of his pride at collecting for charity as he has put on a Christmas lights display at his house for 20 years.

A Chichester resident has spoken of his pride at collecting for charity as he has put on a Christmas lights display at his house for 20 years.

Chichester resident Wayne Thair has been decorating his house for 20 years and, over the past couple of years has collected money for charity for his displays.

Wayne said: “I have been decorating my house with a Christmas display for 20 years for charity.“I only started with a few rope lights, then started getting more lights, then I moved house to where I am now and got more electrical sources put outside my house and it’s just got bigger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I collected for St Wilfred’s for many years and during covid and saw how much the NHS worked.

A Chichester resident has spoken of his pride at collecting for charity as he has put on a Christmas lights display at his house for 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My wife works at St Richard’s Hospital so I chose St Richard’s and two years ago I raised £500.

“Unfortunately this is the last year that I will be doing my whole house with lights due to health reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If anyone would like to donate to the charity I have a collection bucket inside a sealed see through box at my house on Exton Road in the city,”

Wayne is collecting for ‘Love Your Hospital’ which is the dedicated NHS charity for St Richard’s, Worthing and Southlands Hospitals. The charity supports NHS staff to provide the very best care to patients and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad