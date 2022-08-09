Chichester resident cycles 2400 miles around the coast of Ireland in aid of Pancreatic cancer and Alzheimers research

Noreen O'Sullivan-Theobald has raised over £2000 after cycling in aid of Pancreatic cancer and Alzheimers research.

Noreen O’Sulliivan-Theobold cycled over 2,400 miles from Kerry and around the coast of Ireland in aid of the charities.

As of writing, Noreen has raised £2669 from 52 donations.

When she turned 50, Noreen cycled London to Paris in aid of the Royal British Legion and after that decided she wanted to complete other challenges.

Four years ago she also cycled Land’s End to John O’Groats for Alzheimer’s Research.

Following the cycle, Noreen said: “I started and finished at their graves and had a mass said for them at the end in their local church.

“I went clockwise with the prevailing wind, theoretically, up the West coast and cycled roughly 40 to 50 miles a day for six days a week with a day off to rest.

“It took me ten weeks during which I was ill for a week and had friends joining me at different times along with my husband for the first and last weeks.

"I was alone for four weeks up the west coast and had a great time although it was tougher than I anticipated with the wind a particular problem.

"Apparently I have cycled nearly 15 times the height of Everest and 200 miles short of here to the North Pole.

"I am raising money for Pancreatic Cancer Research, as a dear school friend is currently undergoing treatment for it in Holland. I am also raising money for Alzheimer’s Research after my mother suffered with Alzheimer’s for 15 years.”