Chichester resident to bungee jump for mental health charity

A Chichester resident will be bungee jumping to raise money for a local mental healthy charity SUS-220404-122047001

Lisa Paffett will be bungee jumping in an effort to raise money for the mental health charity Capitol Project Trust, which are based in Bognor Regis.

Lisa said: “I’ve suffered with mental health issues and been in and out of psychiatric hospitals a few years back and this charity in particular has helped me a lot whilst I’ve been in the community to get myself back on my feet and to also get myself back into work.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m a peer support worker, so, funnily enough, I actually work in a psychiatric ward that I used to be a patient in.

“I’m doing the bungee jump to raise awareness of how diabolical the community mental service is in this area and how much local mental health charities are taking on a lot of the pressure of what the NHS cant cope with.

“I also want to make people more aware of this charity because not an awful lot of people in the community know a lot about it, because you would usually only find out about this if you were a patient in a psychiatric ward.

“I’ve managed to raise a little of money on Gofundme, I just started with a realistic target of £300 about a week ago and managed to raise about £260 so far.

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/8rtje4-bungee-jump?member=18278603&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook