Chichester resident who served as World War II Wren celebrates 100th birthday

A nursing home in Chichester celebrated a former WWII Wren’s centenary year in style.

Kings Lodge Nursing Home in Chichester was filled with joy as residents, staff, friends and family gathered to celebrate the 100th birthday of Morna Lang.

Born on 5 August 1925 in Edinburgh, Morna moved to Essex after her parents separated.

During the Second World War she proudly served as a Wren in the ‘Ops Room’, a role that demanded focus, skill and commitment.

It was just after VE Day, in a London pub, that she met the love of her life.

The connection was instant, and when her future husband returned to Rhodesia, Morna soon followed, crossing the seas to marry him.

Together they built a life marked by resilience and adventure, farming in Salisbury through droughts and later moving to Choma in Gambia, where they began their time in a mud hut before their home was built.

Alongside raising her family, Morna worked in a chemist and even grew carnations commercially.

Her journey later took her to the Copperbelt and back to Rhodesia, where she worked in government, including a spell in the Prime Minister’s office.

Through political change, her husband’s ill health and family trials, Morna remained the steadfast anchor, described as the ‘column of strength’ who held everyone together.

Her family went on to grow to five children, sixteen grandchildren and thirty-five great-grandchildren. She has always enjoyed gardening, needlework, reading and classical music, but most of all time spent with her loved ones.

Asked for her secret to a long life, she said: “Eat vegetables and always smile."

To mark her centenary, Kings Lodge hosted a celebration featuring decorations, a specially prepared cake from the kitchen team and a speech from her son.

Home Manager Sajila said: “Today we celebrate the incredible milestone of Morna’s 100th birthday, a truly special lady who brings warmth and joy to everyone at Kings Lodge.

"Morna’s sweet and gentle nature, paired with her lovely smile, has a way of brightening every room and lifting every heart. “It’s a privilege to have her as part of our Kings Lodge family, and we are so proud to celebrate this remarkable occasion with her.”

