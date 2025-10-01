Chichester residents demand safe crossing at 'dangerous' junction - petition launched

More than 860 people have signed a petition calling for urgent safety measures at a busy Chichester junction.

The petition, launched by concerned resident Sue Walters, is titled: ‘Safe crossings for ALL at the junction of Norwich & Sherborne roads on St Paul’s Road’.

It raises concerns about a pedestrian crossing that locals say is no longer safe, given the sharp rise in traffic using the B2178/St Paul’s Road.

“This is now a major arterial road into Chichester,” Sue said.

“The volume of cars, lorries and tractors has grown significantly, but the crossing just isn’t fit for purpose."

Campaigners say vulnerable users are most at risk, including school children, elderly people, disabled residents and parents with young children.

“There have been accidents and near misses for years, many of which go unrecorded,” Sue explained.

“It’s only a matter of time before there’s a serious injury."

The petition calls on West Sussex County Council and Chichester District Council to take immediate steps to improve the junction. Campaigners are calling for short-term safety measures to reduce the danger, as well as a long-term redesign of the road layout.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of concerns relating to St Pauls Road and we are currently progressing a proposed improvement at the junction of St Pauls Road and Sherbourne Road with the intention of implementing a scheme that will prioritise safety for pedestrians, cyclists and mobility aid users; as well as enabling us to provide a School Crossing Patrol Officer.

“In the meantime, we are working with the Jessie Younghusband School, now located on the Minerva Heights development, to provide road safety training for pupils, gather information about their journeys to school and support an Active Travel plan to encourage walking and cycling.

“The county council takes the safety of all road users in West Sussex very seriously and we encourage residents to report any concerns to us directly using our online reporting tool on the Council website.”

Sue said everyone in the local community ‘deserves to cross the road safely’.

She added: “We can’t afford to wait until something terrible happens.”

Residents say the issue has worsened as traffic into the city has increased, particularly during peak hours. Some have shared stories of near misses, while others admit they now avoid using the crossing altogether.

Campaigners hope the petition will put pressure on local authorities to act swiftly.

One supporter commented: “This road is already dangerous and difficult to cross, particularly from Norwich Road to Sherborne Road.

“The opening of the new school on Minerva Heights is going to make both the road traffic and the foot traffic much heavier.

"Surely we don’t need a child to be hurt before we get a safe crossing!”

Those wishing to support the campaign can find the petition online here: https://chng.it/XvgPgnXMvH