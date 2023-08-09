Chichester residents encouraged to attend summer community event at Swanfield Park Community Centre

The event, running from 1.30pm to 4.30pm, is open to anyone and will be an afternoon of fun with activities for families and children.

More than 20 organisations and teams will be on hand providing activities, information and support.

There’ll also be representatives from A2Dominion’s Tenancy Sustainment, Neighbourhoods & Community Investment Teams to provide support and advice.

An event was held at the community centre last winter

What can you expect on the day?

Free children’s donkey rides (children to be supervised by parents/carers and please wear sensible shoes)

Free tea, coffee and ice cream

Free boxfit classes (children aged 8+) from St Gerard’s Boxing Gym

Free sports activities from Everyone Active

Local partners offering advice and support

Also, on the day A2Dominion and their contractors will be hosting a Big Impact Day – this is for A2Dominion customers only, providing the opportunity to request minor repairs and bulk rubbish removal from their homes.

Jan Read, Senior Communities and Centres Partner (Chichester) at A2Dominion, said: “Our summer event last year was really popular, especially the donkey rides. The day is a great way to get the whole community together to have fun.

“Our winter wellbeing and financial advice event earlier this year also proved to be popular among those worried about the cost of living crisis, so we have arranged for partners to come along to this event to provide similar support.

“We look forward to seeing you at the summer fun day.”

At the event attendees will be able to speak to people from:

A2Dominion Tenancy Sustainment, Neighbourhood and Community Investment Teams

Chichester District Council Social Prescribing, Supporting U and Wellbeing Teams

Christians Against Poverty

Voluntary Action Arun and Chichester

Chichester District Foodbank

Community Ambassador, Citizens Advice

Arun & District Food Partnership

UK Harvest

Sussex NHS

Healthwatch West Sussex

Home Start Chichester District

Richmond Fellowship

Chichester Theatre Buddies

Portsmouth Water

Southern Water

Sussex Fire Service (subject to call out)

Local Ward Councillors

Spring Community Group

St Gerard’s Boxing Club

Everyone Active