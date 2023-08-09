Chichester residents encouraged to attend summer community event at Swanfield Park Community Centre

The event, running from 1.30pm to 4.30pm, is open to anyone and will be an afternoon of fun with activities for families and children.
More than 20 organisations and teams will be on hand providing activities, information and support.
There’ll also be representatives from A2Dominion’s Tenancy Sustainment, Neighbourhoods & Community Investment Teams to provide support and advice.
What can you expect on the day?
- Free children’s donkey rides (children to be supervised by parents/carers and please wear sensible shoes)
- Free tea, coffee and ice cream
- Free boxfit classes (children aged 8+) from St Gerard’s Boxing Gym
- Free sports activities from Everyone Active
- Local partners offering advice and support
Also, on the day A2Dominion and their contractors will be hosting a Big Impact Day – this is for A2Dominion customers only, providing the opportunity to request minor repairs and bulk rubbish removal from their homes.
Jan Read, Senior Communities and Centres Partner (Chichester) at A2Dominion, said: “Our summer event last year was really popular, especially the donkey rides. The day is a great way to get the whole community together to have fun.
“Our winter wellbeing and financial advice event earlier this year also proved to be popular among those worried about the cost of living crisis, so we have arranged for partners to come along to this event to provide similar support.
“We look forward to seeing you at the summer fun day.”
At the event attendees will be able to speak to people from:
- A2Dominion Tenancy Sustainment, Neighbourhood and Community Investment Teams
- Chichester District Council Social Prescribing, Supporting U and Wellbeing Teams
- Christians Against Poverty
- Voluntary Action Arun and Chichester
- Chichester District Foodbank
- Community Ambassador, Citizens Advice
- Arun & District Food Partnership
- UK Harvest
- Sussex NHS
- Healthwatch West Sussex
- Home Start Chichester District
- Richmond Fellowship
- Chichester Theatre Buddies
- Portsmouth Water
- Southern Water
- Sussex Fire Service (subject to call out)
- Local Ward Councillors
- Spring Community Group
- St Gerard’s Boxing Club
- Everyone Active
NHS & West Sussex Nursing Team will also be there to offer blood pressure checks and advice and South East Coast Ambulance NHS Foundation Trust will be there to give training and raise awareness on using the defibrillator.