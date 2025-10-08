Chichester residents encouraged to get active through new low-cost leisure membership

Chichester residents who want to get more active can now benefit from a new low-cost membership launched by Everyone Active.

The award-winning leisure operator, which manages The Grange Community and Leisure Centre, Bourne Leisure Centre and Westgate Leisure Centre in partnership with Chichester District Council, has introduced its Move More membership to help people who are currently inactive.

Available now at Westgate Leisure Centre, the three-month, means-tested scheme is designed for residents receiving Universal Credit or Pension Credit.

It aims to remove financial barriers and make sport, swimming and social activities more accessible.

Members can take part in a variety of sessions including walking football, pickleball, badminton, short tennis, quiet swims and senior table tennis.

The programme also offers community activities that focus on reducing social isolation and improving wellbeing.

Ian Cotton, Everyone Active’s Group Aquatic and Activity Manager, said: “We know how important affordable activity is to people’s physical and mental health.

This membership allows us to reach those who might not otherwise take part, helping to build confidence and connection through regular activity."

The Move More membership costs between £9.90 and £15 per month and runs for three months. While it does not include gym access, members can use Everyone on Demand, a digital fitness platform, and manage their bookings online.

Westgate Leisure Centre is one of only six locations across the UK taking part in the pilot scheme, giving Chichester residents early access to the initiative.

For more information, visit www.everyoneactive.com/move-more-membership.